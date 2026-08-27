IEBC Challenges Gachagua to Provide Evidence of Bribery and Electoral Tender Interference

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has challenged Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua to provide evidence supporting allegations of bribery and political interference in the commission’s affairs ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, the electoral agency’s chairman Edung Ethekon dismissed claims that politicians have sought to influence its leadership, including allegations that a house was purchased for IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon to sway his decisions.

“The allegations were unsubstantiated and challenged Gachagua to provide evidence of the alleged property transaction to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” he stated.

He said Gachagua should provide the location of the alleged house, sale agreements, transfer documents, payment receipts and details of the seller and purchaser to enable investigations.

He also pointed out that the alleged value of the property had also shifted from Sh80 million in the initial claims to Sh200 million.

He urged Gachagua to substantiate the allegations, warning that unverified claims could undermine public confidence in the electoral body as the country prepares for the 2027 polls.

He rejected allegations of predetermined awards and political interference in the procurement of electoral technology and ballot papers.

“The procurement of the Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) and ballot papers is still at an early stage and no company has been awarded the tenders,” he stated.

“The two procurement processes are currently temporarily halted following requests for review filed before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.”

Ethekon said the tender documents were publicly uploaded on its website and the Public Procurement Information Portal on August 11, 2026.

He maintained that the technical specifications are generic, performance-based and open to all qualified suppliers.

He said all procurement decisions will be made in accordance with Article 227 of the Constitution, the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and other applicable laws.

He further dismissed allegations of misconduct involving its chairperson, vice chairperson and commissioners, describing the claims as false and fabricated.

He defended the appointment of its current commissioners, saying the process was conducted publicly and was subsequently subjected to a court process that determined it lawful.

“The commission remains independent and focused on executing its constitutional mandate without political influence.”

The IEBC chairperson also urged political leaders and other stakeholders with concerns about individual commissioners to use established legal and accountability mechanisms instead of making unsubstantiated public accusations.

He rejected claims that voter registration data could be manipulated or that voters from particular regions could be suppressed during system migration.

“The Register of Voters remains under its exclusive custody and is subjected to multiple verification, validation, biometric de-duplication and audit processes before being certified for use in an election,” eh stated.

He said IEBC is implementing its roadmap towards the August 10, 2027 General Election and remains committed to delivering a free, fair, peaceful and credible poll.

“IEBC welcomes constructive criticism and accountability but will challenge what it termed malicious allegations intended to undermine confidence in Kenya’s electoral processes,” he pointed out.

He called on political leaders, citizens, civil society, Parliament and the media to engage with the electoral body through lawful and established channels as preparations for the 2027 polls continue.