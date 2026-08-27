Muhoozi Declares Presidential Bid, Targets Uganda’s 2031 Election

Uganda’s military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has announced that he will run for president in 2031, positioning himself as a potential successor to his father, long-serving President Yoweri Museveni.

Kainerugaba, 52, made the declaration in a series of posts on X, saying he intends to contest for “the highest office in the land” in the 2031 elections.

“With my great father, Mzee’s, support I will get 90% in the elections in 2031,” Kainerugaba said, referring to his 81-year-old father.

The announcement renews speculation over Uganda’s political succession and Kainerugaba’s long-standing ambitions to eventually take over from Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986.

Kainerugaba leads the Patriotic League of Uganda, a political pressure group, and has previously expressed presidential ambitions. He had indicated that he would contest the 2026 election but ultimately withdrew from the race.

Museveni’s own plans beyond the 2026 election remain unclear. A government spokesperson told Reuters that Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement would make a decision on his political future when the time comes.

Kainerugaba’s latest declaration nevertheless puts the question of succession firmly back into Uganda’s political debate.

The military chief has become a prominent and controversial figure in Ugandan politics, particularly because of his outspoken social media presence and comments targeting opposition figures.

He played a major role in securing his father’s re-election in the January 2026 elections, according to Reuters, including through actions against opposition forces and an internet shutdown.

Kainerugaba has previously attracted international attention over his social media posts, including threats directed at leading opposition figure Bobi Wine.

Uganda’s opposition remains under significant pressure. Bobi Wine left the country earlier this year, saying he feared for his safety, while veteran opposition politician Kizza Besigye has been in detention since 2024 and faces treason charges.

Critics have accused Museveni’s government of human rights abuses, including arbitrary detention and torture, allegations the government has denied.

Kainerugaba’s declaration that he will seek the presidency in 2031 is therefore likely to intensify debate over whether Uganda is heading towards a political transition within the Museveni family and the role the military chief could play in the country’s future.

For now, Museveni’s position remains unchanged, with the government yet to confirm whether he intends to seek another term.