Kenya’s debt debate shifts to healthcare, jobs and youth’s future

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 — Kenya’s public debt debate is increasingly shifting beyond borrowing figures to the impact of debt and public spending on healthcare, employment and the future of young people.

Young people, civil society organisations and legislators raised concerns over the country’s borrowing decisions and called for greater accountability in the management of public resources during a Freedom from Debt Parliamentary Breakfast Meeting held in Nairobi on Thursday.

The meeting was organised by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Kenya and civil society partners and brought together lawmakers, youth representatives and civil society actors to examine the impact of Kenya’s debt burden on public services.

The discussions were informed by a Youth Position Paper developed during a youth meeting held on August 25.

AHF Kenya Country Director Dr Kinyanjui urged young people and civil society organisations to use available platforms to demand accountability on public debt and expenditure.

“I don’t want anyone to leave here feeling like we are hopeless. Like we are helpless, there’s nothing we can do,” he said.

For young participants, the debt debate was not simply about the amount Kenya owes but about their involvement in decisions that will determine the country they inherit.

Benedict Endamofasa, a 21-year-old university student and youth organisation volunteer, said young people wanted to participate directly in discussions on the country’s economic future.

“We want to be on the table because the discussion is about the Kenya we want to inherit,” Endamofasa said.

Participants argued that decisions on borrowing, taxation and public expenditure should take into account their long-term implications for employment, social services and economic opportunities.

The meeting also examined the potential impact of fiscal pressure on healthcare programmes, particularly services targeting chronic illnesses.

Dr Kinyanjui warned that funding constraints could affect programmes dealing with HIV, tuberculosis, diabetes and hypertension.

He also raised concerns over access to HIV testing and reproductive health commodities, including condoms, saying shortages could undermine progress made in HIV prevention.

The AHF Kenya director said improving healthcare outcomes required more than increasing budget allocations, arguing that efficiency and accountability in the use of resources were equally important.

“It doesn’t matter even if you put the 4 trillion of Kenyan budget into health, if the business model is not reversed, is not organized for efficiency, they will not be sufficient,” he said.

He cited repeat visits to health facilities as an example of inefficiencies that could increase costs through repeated use of doctors’ time, laboratory reagents and medicines.

The debt conversation also turned to economic growth, manufacturing and employment, with participants examining how Kenya can expand its revenue base while creating opportunities for young people.

Kefa Simiyu of the Economic Scholar Panel questioned the government’s efforts to expand manufacturing, citing its potential to generate employment and increase tax revenues.

Dr Kinyanjui said expanding the economy was essential to addressing both debt and unemployment.

“The only way forward is this, is expand the economy,” he said.

He said the cost of electricity, fuel and infrastructure were among factors that could influence investment decisions and called for a business environment capable of attracting manufacturers and other investors.

He also urged policymakers to consider job creation when assessing the value of investments.

The role of county governments in financing healthcare also emerged as a key issue during the meeting.

Mary Ann Wamugo, a civil society representative, called on counties to increase their investment in HIV, TB and malaria programmes following the devolution of health functions.

“If we are to say that also health is devolved, I think it’s also important that our counties reinvest funds for HIV, TB, and malaria in their own counties,” Wamugo said.

She also raised concerns about shortages of health commodities despite health facilities collecting funds through the Facility Improvement Financing system.

“Right now, people are still complaining of stockouts of commodities,” she said.

Wamugo said accountability should extend to county governments, allowing residents to demand answers from leaders responsible for devolved services.

Young people also raised concerns over access to government platforms and opportunities, particularly for those developing technological solutions to public challenges.

Endamofasa said young innovators should not have to rely on personal connections to have their ideas considered by government institutions.

Dr Kinyanjui encouraged young people to continue using available platforms to present their proposals, stressing that their participation would be critical in shaping Kenya’s future.

He urged the youth to remain engaged in public affairs and efforts to improve governance.

Legislators at the meeting said some of the issues raised could be pursued through parliamentary mechanisms, including statements, motions and amendments to legislation.

One legislator proposed grouping the concerns raised by participants into thematic areas to facilitate follow-up during future engagements.

The approach would allow stakeholders to assess which proposals had been acted upon, which remained pending and where further engagement was required.

The meeting formed part of the Freedom from Debt campaign, which focuses on responsible borrowing, debt transparency, protection of health budgets and sustainable development financing.

The campaign also advocates for the cancellation or restructuring of unsustainable sovereign debt where necessary.

Dorothy Onyango, CEO of Women Fighting AIDS in Kenya and a member of the Network of People Living with HIV, said civil society organisations involved in the campaign would have to follow up on the issues raised during the meeting.

“We have very, very many—we have a lot of homework to do,” Onyango said.

Organisers said the campaign will continue through the end of the year, with another meeting expected to review progress on the proposals and concerns raised by young people and civil society.