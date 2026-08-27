Kalonzo Demands Full Implementation of Constitution as Kenya Marks 16 Years

NAIROBI, Kenya Augg 27 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Kenyans to protect the 2010 Constitution, warning against attempts to weaken devolution, democratic institutions and electoral safeguards.

Speaking as Kenya marked the 16th anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution, Kalonzo described the supreme law as a shield for citizens and urged Kenyans to remain vigilant in defending the gains achieved since 2010.

“The Constitution is not a document for seasons. It is our shield and defender,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo, who served as Vice President when the Constitution was promulgated at Uhuru Park on August 27, 2010, recalled the events surrounding the adoption of the new constitutional order.

He said the 2010 Constitution represented a historic promise to build a free, secure and prosperous country by placing sovereign power in the hands of the people.

Kalonzo said the Constitution had transformed Kenya’s governance through devolution, public participation and stronger protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

He particularly defended devolution, describing it as one of the most significant gains of the 2010 constitutional dispensation because it brought resources, development and decision-making closer to citizens.

However, he expressed concern over what he described as delays in releasing funds to county governments.

Kalonzo said county allocations should be released on time and argued that delays undermine the constitutional promise of devolution.

He also opposed proposals that would give the national government greater control over county finances, warning that reforms intended to improve financial management should not undermine the independence of devolved governments.

“Devolution was the dividend the people awarded themselves, in a referendum, in their own hand,” he said.

Kalonzo also turned his attention to Kenya’s electoral system, warning that electoral integrity remains critical to the country’s stability.

He called for an independent, properly funded and demonstrably impartial Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to Kalonzo, Kenyans should receive clear assurances on the integrity of the voters’ register, procurement of election technology and the management of electoral boundaries.

He said the constitutional requirement for elections to be free, fair, transparent and accountable must be upheld.

Kalonzo linked the need for electoral integrity to Kenya’s experience following the disputed 2007 General Election, which was followed by widespread violence that left more than 1,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

He said Kenya must avoid returning to the conditions that contributed to the post-election crisis.

“An electoral commission that is independent, properly funded and demonstrably impartial is a national security requirement, not an administrative preference,” he said.

Kalonzo further warned political leaders against using constitutional amendments to advance political interests.

He said the Constitution belongs to Kenyans and should not be altered to accommodate the ambitions of individuals, political parties or political elites.

He cited the constitutional procedures for amendments, saying any changes must respect the role of citizens and the safeguards established under the Constitution.

Kalonzo urged young Kenyans to understand and defend their constitutional rights, saying the generation that was too young to participate in the 2010 constitutional process now has a responsibility to protect its gains.

“This Constitution is your inheritance and your shield. Learn it, quote it, and demand it,” he said.

Reflecting on the promulgation ceremony 16 years ago, Kalonzo recalled standing alongside former President Mwai Kibaki and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park when the Constitution was signed into law.

He said the document represented the culmination of decades of struggles for democratic reforms and a response to the political and institutional failures that had contributed to the 2007-2008 post-election crisis.

Kalonzo said the Constitution should not only be celebrated during Katiba Day, but implemented consistently throughout the year.

He called on Kenyans to defend the rule of law, independent institutions, devolution and electoral integrity as the country prepares for the next phase of its democratic journey.

“Sixteen years ago we chose the Constitution to end chaos. Let us choose it again today, and tomorrow, and every day after that,” Kalonzo said.