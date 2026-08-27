Ruto: No Kenyan Should Lose Life, Liberty or Dignity for Criticising Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed the constitutional right of Kenyans to criticise the Government, express unpopular views and participate in peaceful demonstrations, saying no citizen should lose their life, liberty or dignity for exercising those freedoms.

Speaking during the 16th Katiba Day Symposium at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto said peaceful protest, criticism and dissent are essential components of a democratic society.

“No Kenyan should lose their life, liberty, or dignity merely for criticising government, expressing an unpopular opinion or participating in peaceful demonstration,” Ruto said.

The President said the Constitution provides a clear foundation for protecting citizens’ rights while requiring the State to maintain constitutional order.

Ruto also reflected on the 2024 Gen Z-led protests, saying young Kenyans and other citizens who took to the streets were exercising constitutional freedoms to speak, assemble, demonstrate, picket and petition public authorities.

He said the protesters’ demands for greater accountability, better governance and a meaningful role in shaping the country’s future should not be viewed as an attack on democracy.

“Their message was clear. They wanted to be heard,” he said.

The President cited Article 37 of the Constitution, which protects the right of every person, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities.

Ruto acknowledged the pain left by the protests, saying some families lost loved ones and serious allegations were raised over unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances and excessive use of lethal force.

He said credible allegations of human rights violations should be investigated independently, thoroughly and transparently, with those found responsible held accountable under the law.

“We cannot honour the Constitution by looking away from such allegations,” Ruto said.

At the same time, the President stressed that protecting the right to peaceful protest does not mean tolerating criminal acts committed during demonstrations.

He said the challenge for the State is to protect constitutional freedoms while maintaining public order and ensuring that violence, destruction of property and other criminal conduct are dealt with according to the law.

Ruto said the Constitution should be judged by how effectively its principles and rights are experienced by ordinary Kenyans rather than simply by how often public institutions invoke it.

He said the constitutional framework restrains the exercise of State power, establishes checks and balances and protects fundamental freedoms while also providing mechanisms for managing public authority.

His remarks came as Kenya marked 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, with the anniversary providing an opportunity to reflect on the country’s progress in constitutional governance, human rights and accountability.

The President’s comments place freedom of expression, peaceful protests, accountability and protection of civil liberties at the centre of the ongoing national conversation on Kenya’s constitutional journey.