Kipruto clinches first Chicago Marathon title as Lokedi finishes second

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Kenyan Amos Kipruto claimed his first Chicago Marathon victory after winning the men’s race in a personal best of 2:01:09 on Sunday.

Kipruto won the title ahead of Ethiopians Tadese Bikila who finished second in 2:02:56 and Milkesha Mengecha who finished third in 2:03:46.

In the corresponding women’s race, Kenyans missed out of title after Lokedi settled for second in 2:14:07, compatriot Brigid Kosgei was third in 2:15:55 as Ethiopian Gejia Feysa Hawi won the title in 2:13:33.

-More to follow-