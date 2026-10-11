Kipruto clinches first Chicago Marathon title as Lokedi finishes second

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Kenyan Amos Kipruto claimed his first Chicago Marathon victory after winning the men’s race in a personal best of 2:01:09 on Sunday.
Kipruto won the title ahead of Ethiopians Tadese Bikila who finished second in 2:02:56 and Milkesha Mengecha who finished third in 2:03:46.
In the corresponding women’s race, Kenyans missed out of title after Lokedi settled for second in 2:14:07, compatriot Brigid Kosgei was third in 2:15:55 as Ethiopian Gejia Feysa Hawi won the title in 2:13:33.
-More to follow-
ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.