Kindiki: 16 years on, we must turn constitutional rights into wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for a renewed focus on democracy, national unity and wealth creation as Kenya marks 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Kindiki said the anniversary offered an opportunity for Kenyans to assess the country’s progress in implementing the Constitution and identify areas that still require attention.

Speaking during the Katiba@16 symposium in Nairobi on Thursday, the Deputy President said the country should examine how far it had travelled in fulfilling the aspirations contained in the Constitution’s Preamble and its foundational provisions.

He said the Constitution had established Kenya as a democratic, multi-party state while recognising the country’s diversity and providing for 47 counties under the devolved system of government.

The Constitution, he said, envisioned Kenya as a multicultural, multi-ethnic, multiracial and multi-religious society united as one sovereign and independent nation.

“Your Excellency, it is a good time for us to reflect on how far we have advanced our sovereignty and the sovereignty of the people of Kenya, how far we have maintained the unity of our nation, and how far we have travelled in forging tolerance and finding strength as a nation in our diversity,” Kindiki said.

He said the anniversary should also prompt reflection on the relationship between citizens and State institutions, as well as the interaction between the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, constitutional commissions and independent offices.

Kindiki said Kenya needed to assess how effectively the different arms and levels of government had worked together while respecting their constitutional mandates.

He singled out devolution, judicial independence and parliamentary oversight as key areas through which the country’s constitutional order should be measured.

“The question is how far we have come to perfect devolution, to respect the independence of the Judiciary, to respect the independence of the Legislature, how far the Legislature has been a check on the Executive, and how far the Judiciary has helped us to interpret the laws of our land,” he said.

The Deputy President also challenged Kenyans to examine the country’s adherence to national values and principles of governance.

He cited patriotism, the rule of law, human rights, democracy, environmental sustainability and accountability as some of the principles that should guide the running of the country.

Kindiki said Articles 10 and 232 provided the framework for the values expected of both the State and public service.

He described these principles as the “software” of the nation, saying Kenya needed to strengthen both its institutional structures and the values that guide their operation.

“I think on a day like this one, we will be listening to one another to find out what journey we have covered and where the gaps are, so that we can perfect our nation’s software as we also strengthen its hardware,” he said.

But the Deputy President said constitutional progress should not be measured only through democratic institutions and political rights.

He argued that Kenya’s constitutional vision also required the country to improve the economic wellbeing of its citizens.

According to Kindiki, democracy and prosperity were the two key pillars upon which Kenya’s constitutional order should be advanced.

He said the Bill of Rights and other provisions of the Constitution placed human dignity, human rights and democratic ideals at the centre of governance, while also creating an obligation to empower citizens economically.

“The aspirations of our constitutional order are very much about democracy, but they are also very much about creating wealth for the citizens of Kenya, empowering the citizens, and realising the aspirations in the Bill of Rights that give dignity and empowerment to citizens,” he said.

Kindiki said economic development should translate into better living conditions, including access to decent housing, healthcare and other services necessary for a dignified life.

He urged Kenya and other developing countries to pursue wealth creation with the same determination applied to strengthening democracy.

“Africa, Kenya and the developing world must not shy away from pursuing wealth and talking about wealth creation as much as we advance democracy,” Kindiki said.

His remarks come as the country uses the 16th anniversary of the Constitution to reflect on the gains, challenges and unfinished business of the 2010 constitutional dispensation.

Kindiki said the discussions should help chart the country’s path beyond 2030 by strengthening democratic governance while ensuring that constitutional rights translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Kenyans.