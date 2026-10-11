Standard Chartered opens Nyali wealth management centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has opened a wealth management centre in Nyali, Mombasa, to serve affluent clients seeking investment and financial planning services.

The centre will offer advice on investment planning, financing, wealth preservation and succession planning, as well as access to international investment opportunities through the bank’s global network.

Standard Chartered Kenya Chief Executive Officer Birju Sanghrajka said Mombasa’s economy, valued at more than Sh700 billion, was creating demand for specialised financial services.

On her path, the bank’s Head of Wealth and Retail Banking in Kenya and East Africa, Edith Chumba, said the centre would help clients build, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

The opening expands the bank’s Priority Banking services beyond Nairobi, as Kenya remains a key private wealth market, with about 7,000 dollar millionaires, according to the Africa Wealth Report 2025.