NAIROBI, Kenya,Nov 19 – Standard Chartered Bank Kenya recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in profit before tax to Sh14.9 billion in the nine months to September 2026, on improved cost efficiency and stronger contributions from its wealth management and markets businesses.

The growth came despite an 18 per cent decline in net interest income, as lower interest rates and margin compression weighed on earnings from lending activities.

Operating income declined by six per cent during the period, with a 22 per cent increase in non-interest income providing a partial cushion against weaker interest earnings.

The growth in non-interest income was driven by stronger momentum in Wealth Solutions and Markets, signaling the bank’s increasing reliance on fee-based services and investment-related activities to diversify its revenue streams.

Operating expenses fell by 14 per cent, reflecting continued cost-control measures, while loan loss provisions declined by 62 per cent following recovery efforts and an improvement in the quality of the bank’s lending portfolio.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer and Head of Coverage Birju Sanghrajka said the performance reflected sustained business momentum and growth in non-interest income.

“We maintained strong momentum in the first nine months of 2026, delivering 13 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax to KSh14.9 billion, supported by growth in non-interest income,” he said.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded during the period, with net loans and advances to customers increasing by 16 per cent to Sh179.6 billion compared to December 2025.

Customer deposits grew by 18 per cent to Sh335 billion, largely supported by increased corporate deposits, while assets under management rose by 19 per cent to Sh361 billion, reflecting increased activity in its wealth management business.

Asset quality also improved, with the non-performing loan ratio declining by 130 basis points to 4.7 per cent, suggesting a lower proportion of the bank’s loan portfolio was classified as non-performing.

The lender maintained a liquidity ratio of 61.75 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 20 per cent, while its Liquidity Coverage Ratio stood at 485 per cent against the required 100 per cent.

Its total capital ratio was 18.1 per cent, exceeding the regulatory minimum of 14.5 per cent.

Sanghrajka said the bank would continue focusing on client relationships and wealth management as it navigates changing economic conditions.

“We remain focused on supporting our clients in achieving their financial objectives while delivering sustainable growth.” he said.

The bank described Kenya’s economic environment as broadly stable, supported by a relatively stable currency and lower interest rates, although it noted that rising inflationary pressures and global geopolitical tensions continue to pose risks to energy markets, trade flows and investor sentiment.