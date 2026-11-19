LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – The Football Association has considered challenging Gianni Infantino’s eligibility to run for a fourth term as Fifa president, BBC Sport can reveal.

But it believes any attempt to prevent him from standing in the election in March is likely to fail.

The FA has also confirmed it is backing rival candidate Philippe Diallo.

Infantino oversaw the introduction of a three-term limit when he replaced Sepp Blatter as leader of world football’s governing body.

However, Fifa’s council agreed in 2022 that his first period in office from 2016 to 2019 should not count as it was the remainder of his predecessor’s interrupted final term after resigning.

Earlier this month, human rights campaign group Fair Square wrote to the FA claiming that the decision is open to legal challenge and was “contrary to the spirit and purpose” of Fifa statutes.

It urged the FA to ask Fifa’s governance committee to bar Infantino from the election in March because he has already served the maximum three terms.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt has now replied, telling Fair Square that the governing body “has explored the possibility of challenging Mr Infantino’s eligibility to run for a further term as the Fifa president but does not consider that such a challenge would secure the outcome sought”.

In correspondence seen by the BBC, Hewitt adds: “Ultimately the process followed Fifa’s governance and led to an outcome where Mr Infantino’s part term was disregarded for the purposes of maximum term limits.

“Having considered the process in detail, we do not believe that a challenge would succeed.”

In a statement, Fair Square said: “It’s understandable that the FA has no faith in Fifa’s internal processes to hold Infantino accountable for serious breaches of the rules, but it’s a mistake to abandon these channels, not least because it sends a signal to Infantino that he can do whatever he likes.

“We will encourage the FA to leave its options open where this matter is concerned not least because Debbie Hewitt’s position on the Fifa council puts her in a very strong position to demand clear answers on why Fifa discounted Infantino’s first term.”

Miguel Maduro – a former head of Fifa’s governance committee – has said a national association or confederation may need to challenge Infantino’s eligibility at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

However he has also said that the ability of European football associations to do so has been made harder by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin deciding to stand for a fourth term earlier this year. Ceferin reversed a previous insistence, in 2024, he would not seek re-election.

The FA was among a number of national associations to withdraw its support of Infantino in the wake of the crisis sparked by his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup and other competitions to private investors.

European confederation Uefa has backed rival candidate Diallo, the president of the French Football Federation.

Hewitt, who became a member of Fifa’s council in 2023, also told Fair Square that the FA “remains opposed to Mr Infantino’s re-election and is committed to providing its full support to Philippe Diallo as our preferred candidate in the upcoming Fifa presidential election”.

Last month Hewitt told BBC Sport that Infantino was not fit to lead world football unless he released documents and answered questions relating to the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan.

Fifa has been approached for comment.

It has previously referred to the fact that in 2022 its council “unanimously confirmed its agreement with the view of the governance, audit & compliance committee that the period between 2016 and 2019 does not count as a term of office for the current Fifa president, who is therefore about to end his first term”.

The FA declined to comment.