NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18, 2026 – Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga has expressed his displeasure with the off-pitch issues affecting Kenyan football.

The Qatar-based striker said the issues are proving a distraction to the progress of the game on the pitch.

“At the same time, if we truly want Kenyan football to progress, the federation must put its house in order. Off-pitch issues are directly affecting our game, and we all hope to see better management and structure in the coming year. Kenyan football deserves nothing less,” Olunga said.

Olunga was speaking against the backdrop of myriad issues that have bedevilled the sport in the past seven months – the tussle between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy MacDonald Mariga being the most prominent.

The power struggle between the two reached a crescendo a fortnight ago when Mariga and six members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) were axed via a special general meeting (SGM), chaired by his boss.

Amidst the tug-of-war at Kandanda House, another storm was brewing in the FKF Premier League whose resumption was halted for a month as controversy raged over the relegation of Kariobangi Sharks from the top tier.

Within Harambee Stars, there was also the ‘small matter’ of the lack of a work permit for head coach Benni McCarthy and the foreign members of his technical bench.

At the same time, players went on a go-slow over unpaid allowances, ahead of their first match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium.

These challenges notwithstanding, there was a silver lining in Kenyan football on Friday night when Olunga became Kenya’s all-time goalscorer with 35 goals – courtesy of his penalty kick in the 2-2 draw with South Africa.

The former Gor Mahia marksman was excited at topping Kenya’s storied history of strikers.

“I am deeply humbled and proud to become Kenya’s all-time joint top scorer with 35 international goals. This milestone belongs to everyone—my teammates, coaches, family, and fans—who made this journey possible in one way or another,” he said.

However, Olunga was disappointed with Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to South Africa in their reverse tie of the qualifiers – a game in which he struggled to stamp his mark.

“Not the result we wanted after falling 2–1 to South Africa, and it hurts that we couldn’t reward the incredible crowd that turned out in huge numbers to back us. To every Kenyan who showed up and supported us from start to finish—thank you. Your energy means everything to this team, and we promise to keep working to give you better results in the long run,” Olunga said.

He will be hoping to extend his tally in the all-time list at the next round of qualifiers in March, when Benni McCarthy’s charges return to action against Guinea (March 28) and Eritrea (March 28).