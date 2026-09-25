Embattled FKF boss Hussein in closed-door meeting with Infantino, Ruto in New York

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25, 2026 – Amid heightened criticism over his leadership, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed joined President William Ruto in a closed-door meeting with his Fifa counterpart Gianni Infantino on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a statement, the FKF supremo revealed the meeting delved on next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

“We finally briefed President Infantino on our progress towards co-hosting AFCON 2027 and our commitment to making Kenya a competitive footballing nation,” Hussein said.

Hussein also revealed deliberations on Kenya’s plan to establish itself as an international football hub and sports tourism.

President William Ruto (centre) meets with Fifa president Gianni Infantino (L) and FKF president Hussein Mohammed. PHOTO/HUSSEIN MOHAMMED

“We also discussed progress on the FIFA Arena project, a modern Technical Centre, and the possibility of a FIFA-standard stadium in Mombasa to serve the Coast region and position Kenya as a hub for international football and sports tourism,” the president explained.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino (left) and President William Ruto in New York. PHOTO/HUSSEIN MOHAMMED

The president’s visit to the Big Apple provides much respite from the tornado that has been blowing in his direction, from all fronts.

The delayed start to the 2026/27 FKF Premier League, lack of a work permit for Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, outstanding allowances for national team players and a divided National Executive Committee (NEC) are just a tip of iceberg of the plethora of issues Hussein has had to deal with.

Since then, the impasse around the country’s top league has thawed after Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United compromised and agreed to a playoff to determine who plays in the top tier.

The national team play Eritrea in the 2027 Afcon qualifiers in just over 24 hours but the pregnant clouds of the issues bedevilling McCarthy and Co still loom large.

The widening rift within NEC remains a thorn in his flesh, with no signs of abating.

With the Ruto and Infantino meeting, many will be waiting to see whether it reinjects the embattled Hussein with confidence and vigour to push through what is increasingly becoming a stormy reign for the former Extreme Sports CEO.