EABL commissions water project to benefit 8,000 Olkurto residents in Narok

NAKURU, Kenya Sep 25 – More than 8,000 residents of Mao area in Olokurto Division, Narok County, are set to benefit from improved access to clean and safe water following the commissioning of a community water project by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) through Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

The project was implemented in collaboration with Ja Gedo Innovations and Frisco Engineering to address longstanding water challenges affecting households, schools and livelihoods in the area.

The initiative includes a borehole, a 24-cubic-metre elevated water tank mounted on a 12-metre tower and a solar-powered irrigation system.

It will serve two key points in the community — Oloserian Mao Secondary and Senior School and a community water point serving surrounding households.

KBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo said the project would help address the longstanding challenge of access to reliable water in a community located within the catchment of the country’s second-largest water tower.

“With this water project, we are helping to close a gap in access to clean and safe water that has affected this community for a long time. Reliable water is essential not only for health and sanitation, but also for education, livelihoods and the ability of communities to realise their full potential,” Kilonzo said.

He said women and children, particularly girls, had for decades travelled long distances in search of water, while some families were forced to purchase water at high prices.

Kilonzo added that some residents relied on water sources whose cleanliness could not be guaranteed, exposing them to waterborne diseases such as cholera, dysentery and typhoid.

The solar-powered irrigation component is also expected to support agricultural activities and enable households to improve food production and livelihoods.

Resident Regina Nkoriompai said the project would particularly benefit women and children who have traditionally carried the responsibility of fetching water.

She said the availability of water would create opportunities for residents to engage in farming and strengthen household livelihoods.

Nkoriompai said the project also represented a shift towards greater community ownership and responsibility in managing local resources.

The Chairman of the community Water Management Committee, Richard Kishoyan, said residents had previously sought support from various organisations to address the water shortage before KBL responded to their needs.

He urged residents to protect the infrastructure and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

“The 13-member Water Management Committee has been trained to support the management and sustainability of the project, including oversight of the water infrastructure and responsible use of the resource,” Kishoyan said.

The EABL Foundation said the investment forms part of its commitment to supporting communities in areas where it operates through initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods and improving community wellbeing.