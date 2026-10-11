Wanga sets Deputy President demand for ODM support to Ruto in 2027

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has made the Deputy President position a condition for backing President William Ruto’s re-election bid, signalling the party’s intention to secure a bigger stake in government ahead of the 2027 General Election.

ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga said the party was willing to work with Ruto but expected any pre-election agreement to recognise its political strength by allocating it the running mate position.

Speaking at a party event in Kakamega, Wanga said ODM would expect one of its own to become Deputy President if Ruto wins a second term.

She argued that the party’s support should translate into a senior position in the next administration, setting the stage for negotiations over the composition of a possible electoral alliance.

“And we want to tell the President, and our other brothers, we as ODM, we are a big party,” Wanga said.

“When the President is re-elected, the Deputy President should be from ODM, that is the road that we are going to walk.”

The demand introduces a fresh complication into the race to become Ruto’s running mate, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki already positioning himself to retain the job in 2027.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar has maintained that Kindiki remains the party’s designated running mate for the next election.

Kindiki, who took office following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, has also defended his performance and dismissed suggestions that he faces a serious challenge to his position.

ODM’s entry into the contest raises questions about how Ruto would balance the interests of his existing political allies with those of a party seeking a formal role in his re-election campaign.

Wanga did not name a potential ODM candidate for the position, but her remarks made clear that the party wants its support recognised through a negotiated power-sharing arrangement rather than an informal political understanding.

Beyond the coalition negotiations, the ODM chairperson used the Kakamega meeting to push back against predictions that the party would weaken following the death of its longtime leader Raila Odinga.

She said ODM remained popular in its traditional strongholds and dismissed claims that Raila’s death would trigger its collapse.

“There are those who prophesied that after the death of Raila Odinga, ODM would crumble, but that has not happened,” she said.

Wanga pointed to the party’s support in Kakamega as evidence of its continued political strength, expressing confidence that it could secure elective positions across the county in the next election.

“Here in Kakamega, when I look around, ODM is still very popular. And in the next election, I know all seats will go to ODM, from MCA to Governor,” she said.

Her remarks underline ODM’s dual objective of protecting its electoral base while using its support to negotiate a stronger position in national politics.

The party is also seeking to reassure members and aspirants as preparations for the next General Election gather momentum.

Wanga said ODM would conduct free, fair and transparent nominations, promising that candidates who win the support of party members would receive the party’s ticket.

“Anybody with the support of the members will fly the party’s flag,” she said.

The nomination pledge comes as parties prepare for contests at ward, parliamentary and county levels, where competition for tickets is expected to shape political alliances ahead of the 2027 polls.