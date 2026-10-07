Kindiki: Thika-Nairobi Expressway reaches final design stage

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has disclosed that the proposed Thika-Nairobi Expressway has entered the final design and feasibility stage, with the Government seeking to provide motorists with an alternative route to the congested Thika Superhighway.

Prof Kindiki said the proposed elevated road would run alongside the existing highway, allowing motorists to choose between the two routes and easing congestion along the busy Nairobi-Thika corridor.

The announcement came as the Deputy President said the Government had allocated Sh152 billion for the construction and upgrading of 1,656 kilometres of roads across Kiambu County.

The road projects are at different stages of implementation, with 368 kilometres already completed at a cost of Sh20 billion, while other sections are under construction or design.

Prof Kindiki spoke on Tuesday during a tour of development projects in Kiambaa and Gatundu South constituencies, where he inspected several ongoing road projects.

“I am following up on all the roads under construction in the 12 constituencies in Kiambu. The roads are meant to improve the local economies, especially in the rural areas,” he said.

The Deputy President said improved road connectivity would enable farmers to move their produce to markets more quickly, reducing losses caused by delays and spoilage.

The programme also includes hundreds of kilometres of Mau Mau Roads serving several constituencies in the county.

On the proposed expressway, Prof Kindiki said the Government was completing feasibility studies and designs for the project.

“We are designing and completing the feasibility studies for the Thika-Nairobi Expressway, which will allow motorists who want to use the elevated route to do so without interfering with the existing expressway,” he said.

The proposed road is expected to offer an alternative to the existing Thika Superhighway, which carries heavy traffic between Nairobi and the central region. The project is being planned under a public-private partnership framework.

The Deputy President also announced plans to expand the Muthaiga Roundabout-Kiambu Town Road as the Government steps up investment in the county’s transport infrastructure.

In Thika, the Government has allocated Sh1.6 billion through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority to upgrade 27.7 kilometres of roads, while another 12.5 kilometres of link roads in Ngoingwa are set for improvement at a cost of Sh720 million.

Prof Kindiki said the Government was committed to completing projects already under construction.

“We have the money to build and complete these roads. We have prioritised their construction,” he said.

During his tour, the Deputy President inspected the ongoing construction of the Wangui-Mundoro-Gaitete Road in Gatundu South before addressing residents at Mundoro Shopping Centre.

In Kiambaa, he inspected construction works at the Kenya Medical Training College in Karuri, where Sh200 million has been allocated for the project, with a further Sh290 million set aside for student hostels.

Several roads in the constituency have either been completed, are under construction or are awaiting commencement. They include Banana-Ndenderu, Banana-Ruaka, Nduota-Gathanga-Kigwaru, Banana-Raini-Karuri High School Junction and Karura-Gachie-Gacharage roads.

A contractor has also been identified for the Kimachia-Northern Power Road, while works have commenced on the Gatuekira-GD-Njuru-Kigwaru Junction Road.

The wider development programme in Kiambu also includes 29 modern markets, with two additional markets expected to begin construction. Affordable housing projects and student hostels are also being developed across the county.

Prof Kindiki said the infrastructure projects were intended to strengthen local economies and improve access to markets and services.

“We are building this country step by step, project by project, kilometre by kilometre for the advancement of our nation,” he said.

The Deputy President also warned against the manufacture and sale of illicit alcohol, saying the Government would intensify efforts to curb products containing harmful chemicals.

He urged residents to support the measures, particularly to protect young people from alcohol-related health risks.

Prof Kindiki was accompanied by Kiambaa MP John Kawanjiku, Kabete MP Githua Wamacukuru, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha, Ruiru MP Simon King’ara, Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Muhia-Beacco and former Cabinet secretary Moses Kuria, among other leaders.