NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – A free comprehensive medical camp organised under the Mau Forest Complex conservation programme has treated 1,310 residents in Keringet, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, as the initiative seeks to link community wellbeing with forest restoration.

Principal Secretary for Environment Dr Festus Ng’eno, who is patron of MFC-ICLIP, said the medical camps were part of President William Ruto’s plan to restore the Mau Forest Complex while improving the livelihoods of communities living around the forest.

“This is the plan which His Excellency President William Ruto set for us, to come and facilitate the restoration of the Mau Forest Complex,” he said.

Ng’eno said the programme had committed itself to ensuring communities living within the forest complex were better placed to participate in conservation efforts.

The camp, held at Keringet Boarding Comprehensive School, was the programme’s second medical outreach following an inaugural camp in Kiptagich, which served 3,678 residents with the support of 100 volunteer professionals from various sectors.

The medical camps offer more than 13 services, including consultations, screening, treatment, health education, specialised medical interventions, referrals for patients requiring further care and registration under the Social Health Authority.

The programme says integrating healthcare into its conservation agenda recognises the relationship between community wellbeing, livelihoods and environmental protection.

The Keringet camp was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and several institutions, including Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Zuri Health, Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital, the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, the County Government of Nakuru, Kenya Medical Training College and Community Health Promoters.

Biovax and BB Bread also supported the initiative, alongside National Government Administration Officers, volunteers and members of the local community.

The programme says the medical camps are part of efforts to ensure communities living around the Mau Forest Complex benefit from initiatives aimed at restoring the forest while improving their health and livelihoods.