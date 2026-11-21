NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – President William Ruto has intensified his verbal attacks on opposition leaders, repeatedly dismissing them as “useless” while accusing them of lacking a plan, policy and vision ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during his ongoing tour of Western Kenya in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, the President questioned the opposition’s ability to challenge him, saying its leaders had failed to agree on a presidential candidate or develop an alternative agenda for the country.

“These people are useless. They have no plan, they have no policy, they have no agenda, they have no vision. Even common sense, they’re very low,” Ruto declared.

He further accused the opposition of looking for scapegoats, particularly in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), instead of focusing on building a credible political alternative.

Ruto also took issue with opposition leaders questioning the commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections, arguing that they should allow constitutional institutions to operate independently.

“If you want to work in the IEBC, apply. You go and work in the IEBC. If you wanted to be procurement officers, there was a day applications were being made. You missed the date,” he said.

The President also mocked the opposition’s prolonged search for a joint presidential candidate, questioning how they would develop a national agenda when they had yet to agree on who should lead them.

“Now if looking for a candidate takes these ones a year and a half, on what day will they start looking for a policy? On what day will they start looking for a vision?” he posed.

Ruto’s latest remarks add to a growing list of attacks against opposition figures as political temperatures rise ahead of the 2027 elections.

The President has previously used dismissive language against his critics, including referring to sections of the opposition as people who are politically confused and incapable of offering Kenyans a credible alternative.

His latest outburst comes as opposition leaders intensify efforts to unite behind a common presidential candidate and challenge his re-election bid.