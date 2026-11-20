NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Democracy for Citizens party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against manipulating the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua warned that Kenyans would not accept what he described as a rigged election, insisting that the IEBC must address opposition concerns over voter registration, identification cards and the announcement of presidential results before the country goes to the polls.

Speaking on Friday in Wamunyoro a day after a meeting between opposition leaders and IEBC officials, Gachagua claimed that there were worrying differences in how voters were being registered and identification cards issued in different parts of the country.

He alleged that voter registration was being conducted selectively in parts of the Rift Valley, claiming that some residents were receiving assistance to register while people in other regions faced delays.

“We want to know why you are having selective registration of voters in the Rift Valley. At Ruto’s place, votes are being registered, taken to homesteads. Why are you not doing the same in the rest of the country?” Gachagua posed.

He also questioned what he described as unequal access to national identity cards, alleging that some applicants in areas associated with the President were receiving the documents within days while others waited for up to 10 months.

Gachagua said the opposition had raised the concerns during its engagement with IEBC, arguing that unequal access to identification documents could affect the ability of eligible Kenyans to register as voters.

The DCP leader further questioned the time taken to process identity cards, claiming that applicants in some parts of the country waited between eight and 10 months, while others allegedly received them within three days.

Another issue raised by the opposition was the process of tallying and announcing presidential election results.

Gachagua argued that presidential results should be announced at the constituency level, insisting that the process should not depend on further tallying at the national level in Bomas of Kenya.

He maintained that the IEBC chairman’s role should largely be to add up results already declared at constituency level and announce the overall winner.

“The Constitution of Kenya says there shall be a presidential election in the 290 constituencies. The presidential election will be conducted at the constituency and will end there,” he said.

He questioned why presidential results should be taken to Bomas for further tallying, arguing that constituency returning officers should declare the results from their respective areas.

According to Gachagua, counting of presidential votes begins immediately after polling stations close, making it possible for constituency results to be established within hours.

The DCP leader also invoked the 2024 Gen Z protests, warning that Kenyans could mount fresh demonstrations if the electoral commission failed to address their concerns.

He said the protests witnessed during the Finance Bill demonstrations would be minor compared to what could happen if the 2027 election process was compromised.

“Don’t underestimate the resilience and the determination of the Kenyan people. That commotion you saw there during the Finance Bill is child’s play,” Gachagua warned.

He challenged the IEBC to engage political leaders and address the proposed electoral reforms, saying Kenyans were determined to protect the credibility of the next election.

“If you don’t want to engage the leaders, then Kenyans will engage you directly. And I can tell you, you cannot win any battle against the people of Kenya,” he said.

Gachagua maintained that the opposition wanted changes agreed upon before the election rather than waiting until disputes emerged after voting.