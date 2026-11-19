NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has apologised to political party leaders following a chaotic consultative meeting in Nairobi, pledging to tighten security and enforce stricter admission protocols to prevent a recurrence of the disruptions.

IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana offered the apology on behalf of the commission after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson Cecily Mbarire protested what she described as harassment and intimidation of party officials by individuals she claimed were not authorised to attend the meeting.

Mukhwana acknowledged that there had been commotion at the venue before the meeting commenced, admitting that the commission had not anticipated the presence of unauthorised individuals and the treatment allegedly meted out to some delegates.

” We did not know that there would be infiltration and this kind of treatment that is being committed on our officials. This is unacceptable, there can be no excuse and we are deeply sorry,” he said.

He assured political leaders that the commission had taken note of the complaints and would strengthen security arrangements to ensure that only invited participants gain access to future consultative meetings.

The commissioner said the commission’s security team, led by its head of security, Natasha, would be mobilised to enforce tighter controls at subsequent engagements.

“We will mobilise enough and we will make sure that only those who are getting invited will be admitted to the venue,” he said.

The apology followed a heated protest by Mbarire, who threatened to withdraw UDA from future IEBC meetings unless the commission guaranteed order, security and equal treatment of all political parties.

The Embu Governor accused individuals she described as unknown bodyguards attached to opposition leaders of interfering with seating arrangements and harassing UDA officials.

“We will not attend any more of your meetings. You tell me why we need people from outside. They are not even known bodyguards. They come here to harass us and take away seats from some of us. That’s not fair,” Mbarire said.

She challenged IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon to take responsibility for the commission’s engagements, questioning how the electoral body could guarantee a free and fair election if it could not maintain order during a stakeholder meeting.

“If you cannot take charge of your own meeting and ensure that the people who enter in the room while you are holding the meeting are people who ought to come, then you tell me how you run a general election,” she said.

Mbarire demanded that the commission use uniformed police officers for security instead of individuals she accused of intimidating delegates.

“If you need security, bring police officers in uniform. Not some guys here who are, you know, literally harassing everybody else,” she added.

She insisted that all political party leaders were equal stakeholders and should be accorded equal treatment during the consultations.

Mukhwana acknowledged the complaints, saying the commission regretted the incident and would take measures to ensure that future meetings were properly managed.

The commissioner further assured Mbarire that the commission would take responsibility for managing its meetings, acknowledging that political consultations required proper coordination and respect for all participants.

The incident also drew protests from Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who backed Mbarire’s concerns and called on the commission to enforce discipline among political leaders and their representatives.

Arati warned that political parties would not tolerate disorder during engagements with the electoral body, saying cooperation must be accompanied by mutual respect.

The disruption came against the backdrop of a separate confrontation between IEBC and opposition leaders, who staged a walkout after rejecting the agenda presented by the commission.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and former Chief Justice David Maraga were among those who withdrew from the meeting.

The opposition accused IEBC of failing to incorporate key electoral concerns into its agenda, arguing that the commission had not adequately consulted them despite repeated requests for engagement.

Gachagua said correspondence sent to the commission, including letters dated May 10 and June 24, 2026, seeking the establishment of a technical team to discuss electoral reforms, had gone unanswered.

The opposition proposed that a team led by Maraga engage the commission to develop a comprehensive agenda incorporating issues they consider critical to the credibility of the August 2027 General Election.

Among their demands are a clean and verifiable voter register, abolition of the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, electronic voting for Kenyans in the diaspora and livestreaming of voting, counting and announcement of results at polling stations and tallying centres.

Kalonzo subsequently said the opposition had attended the engagement in good faith but was dissatisfied with what he described as the commission’s failure to demonstrate independence, impartiality and preparedness.

The two confrontations exposed the competing demands facing IEBC as it seeks to build consensus among political parties ahead of the next General Election.

While the opposition wants substantive electoral reforms incorporated into the commission’s consultations, UDA is demanding tighter control of meeting access, security arrangements and equal treatment of political party representatives.

IEBC has indicated that it will continue engaging political parties and other stakeholders as part of preparations for the 2027 elections, with Ethekon announcing that broader consultations would begin the following week.