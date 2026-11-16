IEBC Sets 14-Day Deadline to Clear Political Party Nomination Rules

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has given itself 14 days to complete the review of nomination rules submitted by 105 fully registered political parties.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring political parties comply with electoral laws ahead of the 2027 General Election.

IEBC says the assessment will examine nomination procedures, candidate eligibility, internal dispute resolution mechanisms and the participation of party members.

The commission will also assess compliance with gender inclusion requirements and provisions on the representation of special interest groups.

Parties that meet the requirements will be issued with certificates of compliance, while those found wanting will be required to make amendments.