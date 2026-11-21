NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — The Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano has resigned, paving the way for the appointment of Magdalene Wambui Kamande as acting CEO amid prolonged boardroom wrangles and governance disputes at the institution.

Kamande, who previously served as the hospital’s Director of ICT and Transformation Services, was appointed by the Board of Management during a meeting held on Friday, November 20.

In an internal memorandum addressed to staff and the Admitting Staff Association, Board Chairman Barcley Onyambu announced that Kamande’s appointment took effect immediately and would remain in force until further notice or as determined by the board.

“The Board of Management sitting today, 20th November, 2026, appointed Dr. Magdalene Wambui Kamande (Director ICT and Transformation Services) as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Nairobi Hospital, with immediate effect,” the memo stated.

The board said Kamande would assume the responsibilities and functions of the chief executive in accordance with the hospital’s governance framework, established policies and procedures, and the authority delegated to the office.

Staff and members of the Admitting Staff Association were also urged to accord her the necessary support as she assumes leadership of the institution.

Her appointment comes against the backdrop of a prolonged leadership crisis at the hospital and its parent body, the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), which owns and operates the facility.

The institution has been embroiled in competing claims over the legitimacy of its leadership, disputes surrounding board appointments and court battles that have attracted parliamentary and investigative attention.

In August, the association reconstituted its 11-member Board of Management following an annual general meeting held on August 25, with Onyambu retaining the chairmanship. Four new members were elected as part of the changes.

In October, the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) raised concerns over the registration of directors, compliance with court orders and the governance of the association.

COFEK Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro publicly highlighted the concerns, citing claims made by lawyers representing doctors involved in the dispute.

Osano was appointed acting chief executive in January 2025 following the exit of James Nyamongo, whose contract ended in December 2024.

Established in 1954, The Nairobi Hospital is a major tertiary referral facility offering specialist medical services. Its 2023 annual report indicated a capacity of more than 460 beds, six outpatient centres and a global medical evacuation centre.

Kamande now assumes executive leadership as the hospital navigates its latest management transition, with the board yet to indicate the duration of her acting appointment.