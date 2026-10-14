Kindiki says Kenya Kwanza has exceeded development targets, ready to face voters

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development record, saying the government has exceeded expectations across key sectors and is ready to face voters ahead of the next General Election.

Kindiki said the administration was on course to implement its campaign manifesto, citing ongoing road construction, the expansion of electricity connectivity, the construction of modern markets, reforms in agriculture and increased investment in education and affordable housing.

He expressed confidence that the government would secure another term, arguing that its development record would provide a basis for seeking a fresh mandate from Kenyans.

“When it comes to service delivery, fighting poverty, building roads and markets, improving agriculture and advancing education, this government has exceeded all the expectations. We are on course to fully implement the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, and we are ready to be held accountable for the promises we made to the people of Kenya,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday while inspecting development projects in Kabete, Kiambu and Ruiru constituencies in Kiambu County, where he maintained that the administration had remained faithful to the promises it made during the 2022 election campaigns.

He contrasted the government’s approach with that of previous administrations, arguing that they had failed to implement their campaign pledges after assuming office.

“This is the first government that is following its manifesto page by page, paragraph by paragraph, sentence by sentence and word by word,” he said.

“Today, as I stand before you four years into our term, I have the courage and confidence to say that this government has followed through on the implementation of the manifesto we campaigned on. I understand that manifesto because I was part of the team that developed and presented it to the people of Kenya.”

Kindiki cited more than 6,000 kilometres of roads under construction across the country, alongside 600 modern markets at various stages of development. He also attributed improved earnings among farmers to reforms introduced by the administration.

He said the government had expanded last-mile electricity connections, with additional funding allocated to bring more households onto the national grid.

In education, Kindiki said the government had employed 100,000 teachers and planned to recruit another 20,000 before the end of the year.

“These are promises we made which we are implementing: building markets and roads, expanding electricity connectivity and supporting farmers. That is the work we promised to do, and that is the work we continue to undertake,” he said.

The Deputy President also defended the affordable housing programme, saying thousands of housing units were being constructed across the country and that the projects had created employment opportunities for more than 1.1 million Kenyans at construction sites nationally.

His remarks come as the administration seeks to consolidate its development record ahead of the next election, with infrastructure, employment, the cost of living and the delivery of campaign promises expected to feature prominently in political debates.

During his tour of Kiambu County, Kindiki launched the construction of the Muthure-Njathaini Road in Kabete. The project is among several roads being undertaken in the constituency at a combined cost of Sh330 million.

Other roads include Kanyariri-Muthure, Ngure ACK-Gitaru-Kanyariri-Ndumbuini, Green Belt-Mbari ya Njau, Motego-Gitaru and St Anne Catholic-Kaburini.

In Kiambu Constituency, he launched the construction of Kirigiti Primary and Junior School and inspected works at Kangangi Modern Market in Kiambu town.

He later inspected Rainbow-Gikumaru Road and launched the construction of Gikumaru-Ruiru Technical Training Institute Road in Ruiru Constituency. He also assessed progress on a hostel accommodation block at the institution.

“When it comes to development and service delivery, we are working to fulfil the promises we made. The roads are being constructed, agriculture is being supported, healthcare services are being improved, and education is being improved,” he said.

Kindiki also addressed residents of Karura Ka Nyungu in Kabete, Kiambu town and Ruiru town, updating them on the progress of government projects in the county.

According to figures provided by his office, the projects planned or underway in Kiambu include 1,656 kilometres of roads valued at Sh152 billion, 31 modern markets, affordable housing developments and student hostels. The county has also received 14 milk coolers.

The Deputy President challenged opposition leaders to account for their own records in public office and present alternative policy proposals rather than rely on political insults and confrontations.

“Anyone seeking votes must explain the work they have done for the people. Our opponents have served in office and they must tell Kenyans what they did for them. We cannot compete on the basis of violence, insults, ridicule or contempt,” he said.

Kindiki also vowed to sustain the government’s crackdown on illicit alcohol and drug abuse, saying the campaign would continue until the networks behind the trade were dismantled.

“We will dismantle the manufacturers, enablers, suppliers and all the cartels ruining the health of our people. I assure you that I will not let you down. I fully undertake this responsibility,” he said.

Those present during the tour included Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Kiambu MP Waithaka Machua, Ruiru MP Simon King’ara, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, Kiambaa MP Njuguna Kawanjiku, Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha and former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, among others.