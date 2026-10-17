Govt promises crackdown on criminals disrupting traders

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Oct 17 — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has warned criminals targeting businesses in Homa Bay County of firm action, assuring traders that the government will strengthen security to protect their livelihoods and ensure uninterrupted business operations.

Omollo said the Interior Ministry will work with security agencies to tackle individuals intimidating traders and disrupting business, including those operating at night.

Speaking during a meeting with business community leaders and members in Ndhiwa Sub-county, the PS said the government was committed to creating a safe environment for businesses to thrive.

“Through our security agencies, we are coming hard on these criminal elements,” Omollo said, warning that the government would not tolerate activities that threaten traders’ livelihoods.

He also called for engagement with young people involved in crime, saying authorities would encourage them to pursue lawful economic opportunities.

“We must have a conversation with our young people who, for one reason or another, are engaged in criminal activities and tell them that crime does not pay,” he said.

The meeting provided a platform for traders to raise concerns over insecurity, limited access to credit, inadequate infrastructure, unreliable electricity and the need for stronger welfare support for businesspeople facing illness or bereavement.

Omollo said security was essential to economic growth, noting that traders needed to operate without fear of intimidation, theft or other criminal activities.

Credit, infrastructure support

The PS also outlined government interventions aimed at expanding access to financing and improving the operating environment for small businesses.

He cited changes to credit reference bureau (CRB) listing rules intended to help affected borrowers rebuild their credit histories and regain access to financing, alongside the Hustler Fund, which provides loans to individuals and small businesses.

“The business community is the backbone of this economy. It is the backbone of our nation,” Omollo said, emphasising the importance of supporting traders to sustain and expand their operations.

He also pointed to the affordable housing programme and the construction of modern markets as initiatives expected to stimulate economic activity and improve trading conditions.

Omollo said more than 600 markets were being constructed nationally, including in Homa Bay, to provide traders with improved facilities and better access to customers.

The proposed facilities include cold rooms and refrigeration, which could help traders handling perishable goods preserve their products and minimise losses.

He said the infrastructure would be particularly useful to fish traders, who rely on effective storage and transport systems to move their catch from the lake to consumers.

Ongoing road construction and rehabilitation would also improve links between production areas and markets, while the government’s last-mile electricity connectivity programme was expected to expand power access to businesses, markets and homes.

Welfare and operational concerns

During the engagement, traders called for better access to business support, improved hygiene, reliable electricity and stronger welfare arrangements for members dealing with illness or bereavement.

Omollo commended the business community’s leadership for bringing together traders from different sectors to discuss challenges affecting their operations.

He said the engagement allowed businesspeople to present their concerns directly to national and county government leaders, including members of the county assembly.

The PS pledged continued engagement with stakeholders to address the challenges facing traders and improve the business environment in Homa Bay.

He also urged traders to strengthen cooperation within their associations, saying unity would help members support one another during difficult times while contributing to local economic development.