Ruto Calls for Responsible Criticism of Govt as Kenya Marks Katiba Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to scrutinise public institutions, demand accountability and speak out against wrongdoing, while cautioning against actions that could weaken or destroy the institutions themselves.

Ruto said criticism and dissent are essential in a democracy, stressing that citizens should not be punished for questioning government or public institutions.

The President made the remarks on Thursday, August 27, 2026, during Katiba Day celebrations in Nairobi, as Kenya marked the 16th anniversary of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Ruto said Kenyans have a constitutional responsibility to hold institutions to account but should also recognise their importance in maintaining governance, public order and the rule of law.

The President’s remarks come amid continued public debate over governance, accountability and the conduct of state institutions, with citizens increasingly using public platforms to question government decisions and demand answers.

He maintained that criticism should be directed at improving institutions rather than undermining their ability to serve the public.

Ruto also reiterated that no Kenyan should lose their life, liberty or dignity for criticising the government, underscoring the importance of peaceful dissent and freedom of expression in a constitutional democracy.

The President’s message comes as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election, a period expected to intensify public scrutiny of government policies, political leaders and state institutions.

He called on Kenyans to exercise their constitutional freedoms responsibly while using established democratic and legal mechanisms to demand accountability.

The 2010 Constitution guarantees citizens fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, while establishing institutions intended to provide checks and balances in the exercise of public power.

Ruto’s call therefore places emphasis on striking a balance between robust public scrutiny and the preservation of institutions needed to uphold constitutional governance.