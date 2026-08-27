Katiba Day: Gideon Moi Urges Kenyans to Reflect on 16 Years of Constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called for renewed commitment to the full implementation of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution as the country marks 16 years since its promulgation.

Moi said the Constitution remains a historic framework for building a free, secure and prosperous Kenya, with the people placed at the centre of governance.

In a message marking Katiba Day, Moi said the Constitution fundamentally changed Kenya’s governance system by strengthening public participation, protecting fundamental rights and freedoms and establishing devolution as a key mechanism for bringing development and decision-making closer to citizens.

“Our Constitution placed the people at the centre of governance by entrenching public participation, protecting fundamental rights and freedoms, and creating Devolution as a critical instrument for taking development and decision-making closer to the people,” Moi said.

However, he said the 16th anniversary should not only be an occasion to celebrate the achievements recorded since 2010, but also an opportunity to assess whether the Constitution has delivered its full promise to Kenyans.

He argued that the effectiveness of the Constitution ultimately depends on how consistently its provisions are implemented and respected by State institutions and citizens.

“But a Constitution is only as meaningful as its implementation,” Moi said.

He challenged Kenyans to reflect on whether the country has fully realised the constitutional objectives of devolution, public participation, accountability and equal opportunity.

Moi said the anniversary provides an opportunity to assess the progress made while identifying areas where more work is required to ensure that constitutional rights and protections translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

The former senator highlighted devolution as one of the key pillars introduced by the 2010 Constitution, saying it was intended to take development, resources and decision-making closer to the people.

He also pointed to public participation and accountability as important elements of the constitutional order, saying they should remain central to governance.

Moi’s remarks come as political leaders, lawyers and civil society organisations use the 16th anniversary to reflect on Kenya’s constitutional journey and the challenges that remain.

He said Katiba Day should therefore serve both as a celebration of the progress made and a reminder that the work of implementing the Constitution is not complete.

“Today should, therefore, be both a celebration of how far we have come and a reminder of the work that remains,” he said.

Kenya promulgated the 2010 Constitution on August 27, 2010, following its approval in a national referendum. The Constitution introduced far-reaching changes to governance, including a devolved system of government, an expanded Bill of Rights, stronger institutional checks and balances and increased public participation.

As Kenya marks 16 years of the constitutional dispensation, Moi’s message adds to calls for stronger implementation of the law and greater accountability in ensuring that the rights and opportunities guaranteed by the Constitution are accessible to all citizens.