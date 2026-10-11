Man City thrash Liverpool to continue perfect run

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 11 – Manchester City’s first game since being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations ended in victory as they outclassed Liverpool at Anfield.

Enzo Maresca’s side restored their three-point lead at the top of the table in emphatic fashion – but there remains the sense that this is a season in limbo as City await their punishment, with the potential for Premier League expulsion, relegation or record points deductions.

Liverpool fans made their feelings known before and during the game with constant “cheat” jibes, but City, who have appealed against the verdict of an independent commission, responded with a measured display before picking Liverpool apart, who had been reduced to 10 men when Ryan Gravenberch was sent off.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock with a thunderous finish after 65 minutes, substitute Jeremy Doku adding the second with a stunning strike into the top corner three minutes later.

And City confirmed their vast superiority when Rayan Cherki produced brilliant individual skill to make it 3-0 12 minutes from time.

The game opened in a predictably fevered atmosphere as the Kop delivered taunts about the guilty verdict, unfurling banners emblazoned with messages such as ‘A Generation Of Supporters Cheated’, while City fans responded backing their owners by brandishing a flag reading ‘In Khaldoon We Trust’.

Once the initial sound and fury died down, the first half was an anti-climax as City slowed the game to combat the hostile environment while Liverpool struggled to make a breakthrough.

The second half showed more signs of life, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saving from Victor Munoz and Gravenberch in swift succession, while Haaland held his head in anguish after rolling a chance wide when clean through.

Gravenberch’s dismissal, given a second yellow card for a foul on Doku, left Liverpool with an uphill task as City moved through the gears to win with ease.