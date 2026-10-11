Gitenge Shines at NCBA Golf Series Qualifiers at Diamond Leisure

KWALE, Kenya, Oct 11 – Ronald Gitenge emerged as the overall gross winner at the NCBA Golf Series leg held at Diamond Leisure Golf Club in Diani Beach on Saturday, carding 79 gross to secure his place at the series’ Grand Finale scheduled for November 29 at Karen Country Club.



Gitenge, who has served as a caddie for 16 years, topped the gross standings ahead of Hiten Kumar, who returned 82, while David Evans finished third with 84.



His victory earned him a place among the qualifiers for the season-ending finale, where the series’ top performers will compete for honors and a share of the prize money.



Graham Bowcher claimed the Overall Men’s Net title with 71, while Silvia Kampa won the Overall Ladies’ Net category with 73. Both secured their places at the Grand Finale alongside Gitenge.

Craig Fassler completed the list of confirmed qualifiers, winning the junior category with an impressive net score of 59.



In the other net standings, Gitenge finished second among the men with 72, while Sven Kampa, Ken Ndede, Alpha Wise Junior, and Cyril Wamweru Junior tied for third with 73 apiece.



Jane Mwai finished second in the Ladies’ Net category with 73, matching Kampa’s score.



The Diani leg was part of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, which has brought golfers together at clubs across the country for competition, networking, and qualification for the Grand Finale. With the season approaching its conclusion, the remaining legs offer golfers a final opportunity to secure a place at the Karen showdown.



Speaking at the event, Tito Meshack, NCBA Ukunda Branch Manager, said, “At NCBA, we believe in supporting people as they pursue their ambitions, and golf provides a strong platform through which we can bring this belief to life. Our continued support for golf reflects this commitment, and we are pleased to create opportunities for golfers to compete, build relationships, and grow through the game. We look forward to the Grand Finale at Karen Country Club as the season’s qualifiers come together to compete for top honors.”

The Grand Finale will feature a strong prize purse, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner, and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home Sh130,000.



The male and lady runners-up will each receive Sh80,000, while the third-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories will earn Sh50,000 each. Fourth-place finishers will receive Sh30,000 each, and the junior winner will take home Sh25,000.



Through the NCBA Golf Series, the bank continues to support the growth of golf in Kenya by creating competitive opportunities for golfers, encouraging junior participation and strengthening connections within the golfing community.



The 2026 season will culminate at Karen Country Club on November 29, bringing together qualifiers from the various legs to compete for the series’ top honors.