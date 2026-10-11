Bett, Chepkurui win Betika Cross Country in Kericho  

KERICHO, Kenya, Oct10 – Edwin Bett and Cynthia Chepkurui won the fifth edition of the Betika Cross Country after claiming the men’s and women’s titles respectively at Kericho Teachers’ Training College on Saturday.

Bett won the men’s race in 29:22, narrowly holding off Wesley Kipkemoi, who clocked 29:23, while Festus Kiprop completed the podium in 29:26.

Bett said he had gone into the race hoping to finish among the top three but was delighted to emerge as the winner.

“I came into this race targeting a podium finish because I knew there would be strong competition. Winning is a great feeling, and I am happy with how the race went. I gave my best, and it is rewarding to come away with the title,” said Bett.

In the corresponding women’s race, Chepkurui produced a strong performance to win the race in 33:02 ahead of Emmaculate Jepkosgei, who clocked 33:06, while Brenda Jepchumba Kenei settles for third in 33:07.

2026 Betika Kericho Cross Country winner Cynthia Chepkurui

The victory added to Chepkurui’s impressive calendar year, having finished fourth in the women’s U20 race at the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Florida in January.

Like Bett, Chepkurui had initially set her sights on a podium finish but was delighted to take the title. She said she would now focus on improving her speed ahead of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series.

“My target was to finish on the podium, so I am very happy to have won the race. It was a competitive field, and I am pleased with my performance. I will now work on my speed as I prepare for the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series, where I hope to build on this result,” said Chepkurui.

The event also featured the Masters 50+ races, with Rosaline David, Joyce Kirui, and Zeday Chepkoech taking the top three positions in the women’s competition.

Men’s action at the 2026 Betika Kericho Cross Country

In the men’s Masters race, Henry Kibwogo led the field, followed by Johnstone Bett in second and Philip Kemei in third.

Central Rift claimed victory in the Mixed Relay, with Kiptere 1 finishing second and Kiptere 3 taking third place, adding to the day’s competitive action across the different categories.

The fifth edition of the Betika Cross Country attracted the largest turnout since the event’s inception, with more than 1000 athletes showing up.

Speaking after the event, Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said the turnout demonstrated the growth of the competition and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting athletics in Kenya.

“This year’s Betika Cross Country has recorded the largest turnout since the event began, which is a strong reflection of the interest in athletics and the value of creating platforms where athletes can compete, develop, and showcase their talent. We are proud to see the event continue to grow and to play our part in supporting the sport at the grassroots and competitive levels,” said Mwiti.

He added that Betika’s continued partnership with Athletics Kenya was part of a long-term commitment to the development of athletics, with the agreement now entering its second year as the country looks ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“Our partnership with Athletics Kenya is an important part of our commitment to the sport, and as we enter the second year of the agreement, we remain focused on supporting athletes and strengthening the structures that help them progress.”

“With the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games on the horizon, sustained investment and opportunities for competition will be important in helping Kenyan athletes prepare for the challenges ahead,” he said.

Women’s action at the 2026 Betika Kericho Cross Country

Mwiti also congratulated Kenya on securing the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, a historic achievement that will make Kenya the first African country to stage the global track and field championships.

“We congratulate Kenya on winning the bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. This is a landmark achievement for the country and for African athletics. It reflects Kenya’s standing in the sport and presents an opportunity to showcase our athletes.

organisational capacity and passion for athletics to the world. As a brand committed to supporting the growth of the sport, we are proud to see Kenya take this important step,” Mwiti said.

Bett and Chepkurui earned Sh150,000 each while Kipkemoi and Jepkosgei received Sh100,000. Kiprop and Kenei received Sh75,000. Fourth place was worth Sh50,000, and fifth place was Sh40,000, while athletes finishing sixth to 10th each received Sh20,000.

In the Mixed Relay, the Central Rift earned Sh50,000, with Kiptere 1 taking home Sh30,000 as Kiptere 2 got Sh20,000.