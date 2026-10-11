Dr. Njagu claims honours at fourth Legendary Golf Day

RUIRU, Kenya, Oct 11 – Dr. James Njagu emerged as the overall winner of the fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Day, edging a competitive field on countback after tying on 41 points, as 223 golfers turned out for the tournament held at Ruiru Sports Club on Saturday.

Dr. Njagu, playing off a handicap of 15, delivered an impressive performance to claim the overall title in a closely contested competition.

Maina, who also returned 41 points while playing off a handicap of 12, claimed the Men’s Winner title, with Dr Njagu securing the overall crown on countback. Speaking after his victory, Dr. Njagu expressed his delight at winning the title.

“Winning the overall title at the fourth edition of the Legendary Golf Day is a great honour, particularly in a field of 223 golfers. The competition was strong. The tournament also brought people together through our shared love for golf, creating opportunities for friendship, networking and healthy competition. I am delighted to have emerged the overall winner.”

In the men’s category, Maina won with 41 points off a handicap of 12, while Githinji Muchiri, playing off a handicap of 6, finished runner-up with 38 points.

Kelvin Metto claimed the Gross Winner title with a gross score of 70, competing off a handicap of zero.

In the ladies’ category, Rhodah Mukami, playing off a handicap of 17, won with 38 points, while Mary Wambui, playing off a handicap of 22, finished second with 37 points.

Other category winners included Patrick Wamae, who won the First Nine category with 20 points off a handicap of 16.

Julia Wangari, playing off a handicap of 24, claimed the First Nine Ladies title with 18 points, while Alice Abere, playing off a handicap of 17, won the Second Nine Ladies category with 20 points.

Paul Njeru emerged as the Sponsor Winner with 36 points off a handicap of 14, while E. Kariuki took the Corporate Winner title with 33 points off a handicap of 13.

Martin Mutwiri won the Guest category with 41 points while playing off a handicap of 21.

Evans Anyona claimed the Junior Winner title with 33 points off a handicap of 27, while Moses Kihara won Division Two with 33 points off a handicap of 33.

In the special skills categories, John Numi won the Men’s Longest Drive title, while Mary Wanjiku claimed the Ladies’ Longest Drive award.

Ngumo Kingori emerged as the Men’s Nearest Drive winner, while Margaret Njaramba took home the Ladies’ Nearest Drive title.