Shujaa retains Safari 7s title after beating Moran in an all Kenyan final

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
Shujaa retains Safari 7s title after beating Moran in an all Kenyan final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Shujaa overcame a first half scare to beat Morans 24-5 and defend the Safari 7s title in an all Kenyan final played at a packed Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The first half ended in a barren draw with Morans dominating, seeing them dot down but the try was ruled off.

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ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.