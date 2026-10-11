Man dies after tiger attack at wildlife park

A man has died after being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, police have confirmed.

The man was seen entering the tiger enclosure at the park near Doncaster just before police were called at 13:35 BST on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said the tiger then attacked the man and he died at the scene. The animal was uninjured and remained in the enclosure following the incident – but the park was closed and will remain shut for the rest of the weekend.

Foreign Secretary and MP for Doncaster North Ed Miliband said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the incident and sent his “thoughts and deepest condolences to the family of the individual who died.”

He added he was “very grateful to the emergency services and staff of the park who responded.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a statement: “Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life.”

Police said the man’s family were being supported by officers. “Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time,” the force said in a statement.

It added: “We are aware of videos circulating online and we would encourage people not to share this footage.”

Earlier on Saturday, in a statement posted on its website, the park said its emergency response procedures had been “immediately activated” and it was “working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened”.

Karmelle Pelham, 39, from Worksop, had been enjoying a family day out when park staff told them the site was being evacuated.

She said she had heard what sounded like “gunshots” and an air ambulance had circled above.

Pelham added: “There was a big, black tarpaulin over the tiger enclosure.”

She praised park staff for their handling of the incident, saying it had been “very, very well organised”.

Lee Pitcher, MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, expressed his gratitude to emergency services for their response.

In a statement shared to social media, he said he was “deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that has taken place at Yorkshire Wildlife Park today”.

“I understand that support is being made available for those who need it.

“As ever, I offer my heartfelt thanks to the emergency services for their speed and professionalism, and I know I speak for everyone in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme when I say our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s events.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with its Land of the Tigers area opening in 2011.

The purpose-built two-acre reserve is home to Amur tigers, an endangered subspecies with around 500 left in the wild.

Photos of the enclosure on the park’s website shows a high walkway for visitors and fencing above the section where the tigers can roam.