Kenya’s Constitution at 16: FIDA-Kenya Highlights Gaps in Women’s Rights

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has called for renewed action to address persistent challenges affecting women, including femicide, gender-based violence (GBV) and the delayed implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), FIDA-Kenya Chairperson Christine Kungu said Kenya had made significant progress in advancing women’s constitutional rights, but warned that major gaps remained between the promises of the 2010 Constitution and the lived experiences of women.

“A lot has been done, but there is a lot of unfinished business and gaps,” Kungu said.

She called for concrete action to address issues that continue to undermine the rights, safety and participation of women in society.

Kungu highlighted femicide and gender-based violence among the most urgent challenges requiring government and institutional action.

FIDA-Kenya has previously raised concerns over the rising number of GBV and femicide cases, calling for stronger prevention, investigation, prosecution and support systems for survivors. The organisation has also urged the Government to implement recommendations contained in the national report on GBV and femicide.

The organisation has argued that persistent violence against women exposes gaps not only in enforcement but also in access to justice and protection mechanisms.

Kungu’s remarks come as Kenya continues to debate how best to respond to femicide and other forms of violence against women, with rights organisations pushing for stronger accountability and coordinated interventions.

FIDA-Kenya also renewed attention on the two-thirds gender rule, a constitutional requirement intended to promote equitable representation of women and men in elective and appointive public bodies.

The principle is anchored in Kenya’s constitutional framework on gender equality and has remained one of the major areas of unfinished constitutional implementation.

Despite years of legal and political efforts, Kenya has continued to face challenges in achieving the required gender balance in public leadership.

FIDA-Kenya has previously been among organisations advocating for measures to ensure the constitutional commitment to gender equality translates into meaningful representation.

Kungu’s call comes as Kenya marks 16 years since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, which significantly expanded the legal protections available to women and entrenched equality and non-discrimination as constitutional principles.

However, she said constitutional guarantees must be matched by effective implementation if women are to fully enjoy the rights provided by the law.

The concerns raised by FIDA-Kenya therefore extend beyond legislation to the effectiveness of institutions responsible for protecting women, responding to violence and ensuring equal participation in public affairs.

The organisation has continued to push for stronger action on GBV, survivor protection and women’s political representation, arguing that constitutional promises must translate into tangible improvements in women’s lives.

As Kenya reflects on 16 years of constitutional governance, FIDA-Kenya’s message is that progress should be measured not only by the laws and institutions established, but also by whether women and girls can live safely, access justice and participate equally in the country’s political and social life.