21-Year-Old Man Arrested After Fatal Fight Over Mobile Phone in Trans Nzoia

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Detectives in Kiminini Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County, have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the death of a 22-year-old farm worker following a fight over a mobile phone.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Samuel Kemboi, was arrested after detectives, police officers from Kiungani Police Station and members of the public pursued him following the incident.

According to a report filed at Kiungani Police Station, the deceased, Stephen Ndungu, had been engaged as a farmhand a day before the fatal confrontation.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Monday at Tawai village in Wamuini sub-location, where Ndungu and Kemboi reportedly got into an argument over a mobile phone.

The disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, during which Kemboi allegedly assaulted Ndungu with his fists.

The victim collapsed during the fight and died at the scene.

Police officers who responded to the incident documented visible injuries on the deceased’s head, face and stomach.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody as detectives complete investigations before he is arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, Ndungu’s body was transferred to Kiminini Cottage Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police are expected to present the findings of their investigations before taking the matter to court.