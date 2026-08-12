‘Who Takes Sodas?’ Mbadi Says Rising Soft-Drink Consumption Shows Kenyans Have More Money

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has cited rising soft-drink consumption as an indication that some Kenyans have more disposable income, as he defended the economic record of President William Ruto’s administration.

Mbadi argued that increased demand for sodas could suggest that households have some money left after meeting their basic needs.

“Soft drinks consumption has gone up in this country. Soft drink. Do you know what that tells you? Who takes sodas? Sodas people take when they have left a little more in their pockets,” Mbadi said.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary made the remarks while responding to criticism of the government’s economic performance and defending the administration’s record since taking office.

Mbadi said the government had made progress in stabilising an economy that he described as being close to tipping when the Kenya Kwanza administration assumed office.

“If it is economy, actually we should be called to be celebrated. Some of us should be given awards in this country. Because we have removed Kenya to where it—it was almost tipping,” he said.

He also accused some of President Ruto’s critics of opposing the administration primarily on ethnic grounds rather than because of its economic policies.

“The truth is most of these people are fighting Ruto on ethnic grounds. Not on economy,” Mbadi said.

His comments come amid a sustained political debate over whether the government’s economic policies have improved the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has emerged as one of the administration’s prominent critics following his fallout with President Ruto and departure from government.

Gachagua has accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of worsening the cost of living, pointing to higher taxes, increased utility and transport costs and the country’s growing debt burden.

He has also been preparing an assessment of President Ruto’s four years in office, which is expected to form part of his broader political criticism of the administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The contrasting positions highlight the wider political dispute over Kenya’s economic performance.

While the government maintains that it has stabilised the economy and improved key economic indicators, critics argue that such gains have not translated into significant relief for households facing high living costs.

Mbadi also announced that the government is preparing additional measures intended to ease the financial burden on Kenyans.

He said a Bill would be introduced in Parliament by the end of September as part of efforts to fulfil President Ruto’s promise to provide relief to citizens.

“End of September, you will see a bill in Parliament. We are trying to manage, see how to give some relief to Kenyans,” Mbadi said.

The Treasury CS dismissed suggestions that the President’s commitment would not be implemented, saying his ministry would take the necessary steps on behalf of the government.

“You think that promise by the President will not be acted on? Mbadi is going to implement it on behalf of the Government of Kenya and on behalf of President Ruto,” he said.

The government has previously pursued changes to its tax policies following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 after widespread public opposition.

Mbadi has also previously proposed adjustments to VAT, corporation tax and PAYE as part of efforts to reform Kenya’s tax framework and increase government revenues.

The planned Bill could therefore form part of broader government efforts to balance revenue collection with measures aimed at reducing pressure on households.

Although Mbadi cited increased soft-drink consumption as evidence of improved purchasing power, he did not provide specific data during his remarks showing that the reported increase was directly attributable to higher household disposable incomes.

Consumption patterns can be influenced by several factors, including pricing, population growth, product availability and changing consumer preferences.

Nevertheless, Mbadi maintained that the government’s economic record deserved recognition.

“So my friends, uh, let’s give credit where it is due,” he said.

The comments are likely to fuel the ongoing debate over the state of Kenya’s economy as political parties and leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.