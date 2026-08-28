294 Graduate From Eldoret National Polytechnic After Tourism Fund Upskilling Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – A total of 294 trainees have graduated from the Eldoret National Polytechnic after completing a two-week upskilling programme sponsored by the Tourism Fund.

Of the graduates, 262 participants underwent training under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, while 32 were trained in content creation.

The programme also benefited 52 hotel managers and owners, aimed at strengthening skills and capacity across Kenya’s tourism and hospitality sector.

The two-week programme seeks to equip Kenyan youth and tourism workers with practical, industry-relevant skills to improve employability, productivity and competitiveness while supporting the growth of a stable tourism industry.

Speaking on behalf of Tourism Fund Board of Trustees Chairperson Samson Some during the graduation ceremony, Board member Patrick Ngere said more than 8,000 workers in the tourism and hospitality sector had so far benefited from targeted upskilling programmes supported by the Fund.

Ngere said the Tourism Fund would continue partnering with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country to implement programmes aimed at improving the competencies and competitiveness of professionals in the tourism industry.

He also urged students pursuing tourism and hospitality-related courses to take advantage of opportunities offered through the Tourism Training Revolving Fund.

According to Ngere, more than 5,800 students have benefited from the Fund, which facilitates access to training opportunities for Kenyans seeking careers in the tourism and hospitality sector.

“The Fund also supports professionals already employed in the industry who wish to further their education, enhance their skills and advance their careers,” he said.

The upskilling programme is part of efforts to strengthen Kenya’s tourism workforce through hands-on and industry-relevant training while supporting the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The graduation marks a major milestone for the trainees as they transition into employment and further professional development in the tourism and hospitality sector.