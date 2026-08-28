SMEs Urged to Adopt Green Energy to Cut Manufacturing Costs

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Small and medium-sized manufacturers have been urged to embrace renewable energy to reduce production costs, improve reliability and drive sustainable industrial growth.

Speaking during Safer Power Group’s 10th anniversary celebrations in Machakos County, Governor Wavinya Ndeti said the traditional reliance on fossil fuels and an increasingly strained national grid was no longer viable for modern manufacturing.

She noted that energy costs often constitute one of the largest operational expenses for small manufacturers, making affordable and reliable power critical to their growth.

“Decentralised green energy solutions such as rooftop solar installations and localised mini-grids provide affordable, predictable and uninterrupted power,” Ndeti said.

She said the solutions could help businesses lower overheads, improve profit margins, scale production and create employment opportunities.

Ndeti added that going green offers industries a critical way to cope with pressure on the national grid while ensuring uninterrupted operations.

She highlighted Machakos County’s investment in solarisation, saying clean energy is powering critical services, including hospitals, boreholes and public street lighting.

Safer Power Group Chief Executive Dalmus Mbai said large-scale manufacturing operations can operate entirely on renewable energy, citing the company’s model as one that could be replicated across Kenya’s industrial sector.

Safer Power Group Chief Executive Dalmus Mbai said large-scale manufacturing operations can operate entirely on renewable energy, citing the company’s model as one that could be replicated across Kenya’s industrial sector.

“Our company’s investment in green hydrogen technologies signals a forward-looking commitment to next-generation energy solutions that could fundamentally reshape Kenya’s transport, power generation and industrial sectors,” Mbai said.

He said Safer Power Group operates a 100 per cent green-powered off-grid manufacturing facility and is developing Kenya’s green hydrogen ecosystem through proof-of-concept projects, strategic roadmap initiatives and partnerships with government and industry stakeholders.

Mbai said the company’s 10-year milestone represents its commitment to shaping Kenya’s industrial and energy future while balancing economic growth, environmental stewardship and technological innovation.

Also present were a representative from the United Nations Global Compact, Mary Waweru, officials from the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and managers from leading banking institutions.