Ruku urges communicators to protect public trust ahead of 2027 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku has urged communication professionals to help protect public trust and counter misinformation as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Ruku said communicators have a responsibility to ensure citizens have access to credible information and to promote responsible public discourse at a time when information is being rapidly disseminated through traditional and digital platforms.

The CS spoke on Thursday, August 27, 2026, during the 24th Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) Excellence Awards and 55th Anniversary Gala Dinner at The Edge Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Ruku called for communication that is “timely, transparent and truthful”, saying professionals in the sector have an important role to play in shaping national conversations and maintaining public confidence.

His remarks come as political activity begins to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with social media and other digital platforms increasingly becoming key channels for political communication and public debate.

The CS also expressed Government support for the Public Relations and Communication Management Bill, 2024, saying a stronger professional and regulatory framework would support the growth of Kenya’s communication industry.

The Bill, sponsored by National Assembly Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung’wah, is before Parliament and seeks to establish a legal framework for the promotion, development and regulation of the public relations and communication management profession.

It proposes mechanisms covering areas including professional development, registration and regulation of practitioners.

The legislation has already undergone public participation after Parliament invited stakeholders and members of the public to submit their views.

Ruku further reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working with PRSK to strengthen the capacity of communication officers and enhance professional standards within the sector.

PRSK marks 55 years

The remarks were made as PRSK marked its 55th anniversary, bringing together public relations practitioners, corporate leaders, government officials and industry partners to celebrate the profession’s development.

PRSK President Arik Karani said the anniversary represented an important milestone in the Society’s efforts to promote professional development, advocacy and stronger public relations practice in Kenya.

The celebrations, held under the theme “The Vintage Experience,” incorporated the 24th PRSK Excellence Awards, which recognised outstanding communication campaigns and practitioners.

The PRSK Moran Awards also honoured members for achievement, leadership and contributions to the profession.

As it marked more than five decades, the Society used the occasion to reflect on its contribution to Kenya’s communication industry while highlighting the need for continued investment in professionalism, ethical practice and continuous learning.

The event also underscored the growing responsibility of communication professionals as citizens increasingly consume and share information across multiple platforms.

With misinformation capable of spreading rapidly, practitioners face growing pressure to ensure that information reaching the public is accurate, credible and presented responsibly.