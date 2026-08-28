WHO declares Uganda Ebola-free after 42 days without new case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Uganda has been declared free of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus after completing forty-two consecutive days without a new confirmed case, marking the end of an outbreak that recorded twenty confirmed cases, eighteen recoveries and two deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the milestone on Thursday, saying the completion of the 42-day monitoring period provides an additional safeguard that no chains of transmission linked to the country’s last case have been missed.

The period is equivalent to twice the upper limit of the Ebola incubation period and is the internationally established benchmark for determining that transmission linked to an outbreak has ended.

Uganda’s last patient, an imported case, was discharged from care on July 16. The country had earlier announced the interruption of local transmission on July 28 after completing 42 days without a locally acquired case.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed Uganda’s response, saying decisive action, surveillance and preparedness had helped contain the outbreak before it spread more widely.

“Uganda has demonstrated that with decisive action, Ebola outbreaks can be brought under control quickly,” Tedros said.

The outbreak was declared on May 15, 2026, after Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus was detected in Uganda.

According to WHO, Uganda recorded twenty confirmed cases, including fifteen imported cases from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and five locally acquired infections among contacts and health workers linked to imported cases.

Eighteen patients recovered while two died, with more than 800 contacts identified and monitored.

The successful containment was attributed to early case detection and confirmation, contact tracing, isolation and clinical care, infection prevention measures, community engagement and strengthened surveillance at health facilities and points of entry.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya described the milestone as an important lesson for the continent, while warning that Uganda’s success must be protected as Ebola transmission continues in neighbouring DRC.

“Uganda has shown that Ebola can be stopped when leadership acts decisively, communities are trusted and public health systems reach people quickly,” Kaseya said.

Regional threat remains

The end of Uganda’s outbreak does not mark the end of the regional Ebola threat.

The DRC continues to experience an active outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease, with sustained transmission reported in northeastern parts of the country. WHO has described the DRC outbreak as requiring continued international coordination and cooperation.

The two countries share close social and economic ties, including frequent cross-border movement and trade, leaving Uganda and other neighbouring countries vulnerable to imported infections.

WHO has therefore called for continued surveillance and testing capacity, rapid investigation of alerts, strong infection-prevention measures and sustained community engagement.

The agency has also advised against broad travel or trade restrictions linked to the Ebola outbreak, saying countries should maintain international movement while implementing proportionate public-health measures that support early detection and preparedness.

Preparedness key to Uganda’s success

WHO and Africa CDC said Uganda’s response demonstrated the value of maintaining outbreak preparedness before an emergency occurs.

The response included strengthened surveillance at health facilities and points of entry, rapid investigation of suspected cases and monitoring of people who had been exposed to confirmed infections.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Janabi said ending an outbreak was an important milestone, but the longer-term achievement was strengthening the country’s capacity to respond to future health threats.

The organisations said they will continue supporting Uganda and the DRC under a joint continental preparedness and response plan.

For Uganda, the declaration provides relief after a relatively contained outbreak. For the region, however, the continuing transmission in the DRC means surveillance and cross-border preparedness remain critical.

The end of transmission in Uganda therefore represents both a public-health victory and a reminder of the importance of rapid detection, strong health systems and coordinated regional action.