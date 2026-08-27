Tanzania ruling CCM expels VP Nchimbi, Energy Minister to take his place

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 — Tanzania’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has expelled Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi from the party, citing a breach of its values, a day after he announced his decision to resign from office.

CCM Secretary-General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro announced the decision on Wednesday following a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), chaired by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The party designated Energy Minister Deogratius John Ndejembi to replace Nchimbi as Vice President, with the outgoing officeholder’s resignation set to take effect on September 4.

Ndejembi, who represents Chamwino constituency in Parliament, will require the support of a majority of Members of Parliament before assuming the office upon nomination.

The dramatic political shift comes barely a month after Nchimbi publicly called on Tanzanians to push for a new constitution, saying constitutional reform was critical to strengthening human rights, good governance and democracy.

“If I were given the chance to tell Tanzanians just one thing, I would tell them: ‘Fight to get a new constitution,’” Nchimbi said on July 24.

He made the remarks while opening the 15th General Meeting of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) in Dar es Salaam.

Nchimbi argued that Tanzania needed a constitution built on national consensus and capable of addressing concerns raised by different groups while providing a framework for the country’s long-term development.

“Fight to get a constitution that has the agreement of all stakeholders, a constitution with consensus in the nation,” he said.

“When you listen to many of the demands from different people, you find they have lined up many things all at once. You must choose the single major thing that can carry everything in the country. It is the Constitution,” he added.

Nchimbi resignation

Nchimbi announced on Tuesday that he had written to President Suluhu informing her of his decision to retire from politics and public service and relinquish the Vice Presidency.

He said the decision was prompted by the President’s desire for a change in leadership.

Nchimbi yields to Suluhu’s desire for change

Nchimbi said he had promised Suluhu in August 2025 that he would support her and Tanzania “to the best of my ability and with integrity” and step aside whenever she felt another Vice President was needed.

“I am fully satisfied without a doubt that the Hon. President desires a change, so I have decided to fulfill my promise,” he said.

His announcement came amid reports of mounting pressure on him to resign, with local media reports on the issue previously prompting the suspension of a media outlet.

Nchimbi thanked Suluhu and CCM for the confidence placed in him and Tanzanians for their cooperation throughout his public service career.

He also pledged to remain a “good citizen of Tanzania” after leaving office.

Vice President in waiting

Ndejembi’s designation marks his elevation from the Energy docket to one of Tanzania’s most senior constitutional offices.

The Chamwino legislator will have to secure parliamentary endorsement before formally taking up the Vice Presidency.

His nomination comes as Tanzania continues to grapple with a long-running constitutional reform debate.

The reform process was initiated in 2011 under former President Jakaya Kikwete but stalled in 2014 before a referendum could be held.

President Suluhu has previously indicated that the process would be revived before 2030, while CCM committed in its 2025 election manifesto to continuing constitutional reforms.

Nchimbi’s expulsion and replacement therefore add a new political dimension to the debate, coming weeks after he publicly urged Tanzanians to “fight” for a new constitution.

The developments also leave questions over the political circumstances surrounding his departure, particularly given his recent public intervention on constitutional reform and the reported pressure for him to step aside.