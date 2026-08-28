Kenya extends solidarity to China, Nepal after deadly floods

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Kenya has expressed solidarity with China and Nepal after devastating floods caused loss of life and widespread destruction, offering condolences to affected families and communities.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi conveyed Kenya’s condolences to the governments and people of both countries following the disasters.

In a message to China, Mudavadi expressed sympathy following flooding in the Xizang Autonomous Region, offering support to those affected by the loss of life and destruction.

“Dr. Mudavadi expressed his deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and to all those affected by the disaster,” the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s solidarity with China and conveyed wishes for “strength, comfort and hope to all those affected.”

Kenya also extended its condolences to Nepal, where the floods have caused loss of life and extensive damage.

Mudavadi expressed sympathy to bereaved families and affected communities, including foreign nationals and tourists caught up in the disaster.

“During this difficult time, H.E. Mudavadi affirmed Kenya’s solidarity with the Government and people of Nepal and all those affected by the floods,” the ministry said.

He also wished bereaved families and affected communities strength and comfort as they cope with the losses, while expressing hope for the recovery and restoration of affected communities.

The statements came as rescue and search operations continued in areas affected by flooding and landslides in the China-Nepal border region.

According to the BBC, Nepal Police reported that 475 people had died by Friday morning following floods in the Rasuwa district, while rescue teams continued search operations and efforts to clear blocked roads.

In Tibet, Chinese rescue operations were reportedly suspended over fears that a lake formed by landslide debris could burst its banks and trigger further flooding.

The BBC reported that more than 550 people were missing on the Tibetan side of the border, including foreign nationals and pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash.