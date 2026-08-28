Turkish giants snap up Harambee Starlets defender after five-star show

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 28, 2026 – Harambee Starlets defender Euphrasier Shilwatso has joined Turkish outfit Haymana Spor Kulubu, becoming the second Kenyan to sign for the club in less than a fortnight.

In a statement, Shilwatso’s immediate former club, Kayole Starlets, confirmed her departure on a permanent deal.

“We can confirm that defender Euphrasier Shilwatso has officially joined Haymana Spor Kulübü Women on a permanent deal. Everyone at Kayole Starlets would like to thank Shilwatso for her commitment and contribution to the club and wish her all the very best in her new home,” the club said.

Shilwatso follows her former Kayole teammate, Lavine Achola, who joined the same club less than two weeks ago.

The move marks the latest chapter in what has been a meteoric rise for the 22-year-old.

She first came to prominence as the skipper of Archbishop Njenga Girls Secondary School from where she moved into the elite ranks with Kayole Starlets.

Shilwatso’s impressive form with the Eastlanders earned her a debut call-up to the national team, marshalling the right-hand side of the defence for Beldine Odemba’s charges at the just-concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

She becomes the fourth player from the club to join s Turkish club in less than a fortnight.

Also, club top scorer Linda Kihara and winger Faith Naliaka signed for Son Zafer Spor, early in the week.