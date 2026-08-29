NACADA Seizes 101 Cannabis Sachets, Arrests Two in South B Drug Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), working with the National Police Service, has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking following back-to-back operations in Nairobi’s South B area.

The intelligence-led operations along Plains View Road resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of several rolls and 101 small polythene sachets containing dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Officers also recovered Rizla papers, a digital weighing scale and other items believed to be linked to the distribution of the suspected narcotics.

In a related operation within the same neighbourhood, the multi-agency team recovered additional rolls of similar plant material.

All the exhibits were secured and booked at Muthaiga Police Station, while the suspects remain in custody pending arraignment in court.

NACADA Legal Services Director Leackey Illa, who led the operations, warned drug traffickers and their associates that enforcement agencies were stepping up efforts to dismantle narcotics networks.

“All drug traffickers and their associates have been put on notice. The Authority is coming for them,” Illa said.

Illa said NACADA was working closely with communities to identify and disrupt criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and substance abuse.

He urged members of the public to continue sharing information with authorities, noting that the South B operations were carried out following actionable intelligence from the public.

NACADA has maintained a heightened enforcement campaign against alcohol and drug abuse across the country, with Nairobi among the areas receiving increased attention.

The Authority has encouraged members of the public to report suspicious activities through its social media platforms or its toll-free helpline 1192.

The latest operations come amid continued efforts by authorities to disrupt the supply and distribution of narcotic drugs in urban centres.