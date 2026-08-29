Bungoma Man Dies After Brother’s Assault as Angry Residents Torch Suspect’s House

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – A 56-year-old man has died after sustaining injuries in an alleged assault by his brother in Chenjeni Village, Mukuyuni Ward, Bungoma County.

Police said Gabriel Makokha succumbed to injuries at around 3am on August 27 following an assault allegedly inflicted by his brother, Alfred Makokha, on August 20.

According to a police report from Chwele Police Station, the two brothers had a family disagreement before the suspect allegedly attacked Gabriel using a piece of wood and a metal rod.

The incident was not reported to police at the time.

Gabriel was later taken to hospital for treatment but died from the injuries several days after the alleged assault.

Police officers who visited the scene found that the deceased’s body had been taken to Chebukaka Mission Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The body was examined and found to have a wound on the face.

Tension escalated later on August 27 when irate members of the public allegedly set fire to a two-room semi-permanent house belonging to the suspect.

The blaze destroyed property whose value had not immediately been established.

Police processed both the scene of the alleged assault and the arson incident as investigations continued.

Two items believed to have been used in the attack—a piece of wood and a metal rod—were recovered at the Sichei Area Assistant Chief’s Office after family members took them there.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest Alfred Khisa Makokha, who remained at large at the time of the report.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death and subsequent arson incident are ongoing.