Former councillor and 2027 MP hopeful Nathan Wasama killed in gun attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Former Chesikaki councillor and Mt Elgon parliamentary hopeful Nathan Wasama Masai has been shot dead after armed attackers reportedly stormed his home in Tuikut, Cheptais, in Bungoma County.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, with reports indicating that the assailants opened fire on Wasama several times before fleeing the scene. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police had not issued an official statement on the killing or confirmed the circumstances surrounding the attack by the time of publication. No arrests had been announced.

Wasama had recently declared his intention to contest the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

His death comes barely two years after surviving a previous assassination attempt. In 2024, unknown gunmen ambushed him in the Kapcheshari area, spraying bullets at his vehicle. Several rounds struck the rear of the car, but he escaped unharmed.

Beyond politics, Wasama was a businessman, philanthropist and an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church, where he was involved in community initiatives.

His killing has triggered an outpouring of grief and condemnation from leaders, who have called for swift investigations and the arrest of those behind the attack.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa described the shooting as a senseless act of violence and urged investigators to ensure those responsible face justice.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the tragic death of former Councillor Nathan Wasama, who was reportedly shot at his home in Tuikut, Cheptais, and later succumbed to his injuries,” Barasa said.

“I unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence. No one should lose their life under such tragic circumstances, and those responsible must be identified and held accountable through the due process of the law.”

The legislator conveyed his condolences to Wasama’s family, friends, the people of Mt Elgon and members of the SDA Church, describing him as a respected member of the community.

Barasa further appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to carry out a speedy, impartial and comprehensive probe into the killing.

“I call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct a swift, impartial and thorough investigation to ensure justice is served,” he said.

The shooting has renewed concerns over security in Mt Elgon, with residents and local leaders demanding a thorough investigation into the killing.