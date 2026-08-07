Environment Committee to undertake nationwide inquiry into rising levels of lakes and dams in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining intends to undertake a nationwide inquiry into the rising water levels of lakes and dams across Kenya.

This follows the National Assembly’s receipt of Statement Request on 17th June 2026 regarding the effects of the rising water levels of Lakes Baringo and Bogoria on communities and educational institutions in Baringo South Constituency.

The Committee Vice-Chairperson Charles Kamuren observed that the problem extends across the Country, with several lakes experiencing significant water level increases that have affected settlements, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, wildlife habitats, and ecosystems.

“In considering the Statement, the Committee has resolved to expand the scope of the matter and undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the rising water levels of lakes in Kenya owing to the national significance of the issue and its environmental, economic and social implications,” Kamuren said.

“Although studies, including those by the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on the Rising Water Levels of the Rift Valley Lakes, have identified possible causes and proposed interventions, many recommendations remain unimplemented.” stated Charity Kathambi-Chepkwony.

Emphasising the timeliness of the decision, the Committee memners noted that the intended inquiry will examine the causes and impacts of the phenomenon, assess the effectiveness of Government interventions, and recommend appropriate legislative, policy,administrative, and budgetary measures to strengthen preparedness, mitigation, adaptation,and sustainable management of affected lake basins.

“We must also assess the implementation status of previous reports and recommendations on rising lake water levels.” Said Mbeere North MP Leo Wamuthende.

Echoing his sentiments, Lawmaker Beatrice Kemei challenged her colleagues to also examine the adequacy of existing legislation, policies and institutional arrangements in addressing the matter.

The Committee has outlined a schedule of activities, including meetings with the relevant Ministries, SAGAs, among others.

The MPs shall also undertake site visits across different Counties including Baringo, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kisumu, Turkana, Homabay, Migori, West Pokot among others.