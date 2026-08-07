MPs begin scrutiny of proposal to protect maize farmers

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – A legislative proposal to establish a stand alone law governing maize is under consideration by the National Assembly.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee, led by Vice Chair, Robert Pukose (Endebess), reviewed the proposed Maize Bill, 2026, sponsored by Phylis Bartoo (Moiben).

The Bill seeks to amend the Crops Act, 2013, removing maize from the list of scheduled crops, while also amending the National Cereals and Produce Board Act to transfer maize-related assets and functions to a newly created Maize Board of Kenya.

Presenting the proposal, Bartoo said existing legislation had not provided sufficient focus on the maize sector despite its significance to Kenya’s economy.

“The government has supported maize farmers over the years, but they still need to be cushioned. This Bill provides maize with a dedicated legal framework instead of regulating it under the broader AFA Act,” she said.

Beyond creating a new regulatory authority, the Bill proposes a Maize Research Institute to coordinate research, a Development Fund to finance sector programmes and an Arbitration Tribunal to resolve disputes across the maize value chain.

County governments would assume expanded responsibilities, including registering farmers, collecting agricultural statistics, providing extension services and monitoring pests and diseases.

The Committee is expected to continue reviewing the proposal before making recommendations to the House on whether the Bill should proceed in its current form or be amended to reduce duplication with existing agencies.