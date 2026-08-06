Confusion as another group secures LINDA party name, deepening Sifuna’s political brand dispute

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 6 – Confusion has erupted over the LINDA political brand after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties approved the registration of the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) Party, triggering a fresh dispute involving Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement.

The development comes just days after leaders allied to Sifuna appeared before the Registrar seeking the reservation and registration of the Linda Mwananchi political outfit following their decision to part ways with ODM.

However, the approval of the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) Party has reignited the contest over the use of the “Linda” political identity, with Sifuna’s allies distancing themselves from the newly registered party and insisting it has no connection to the Linda Mwananchi movement.

The controversy has been further complicated after a third claimant emerged, asserting that he was the first person to seek registration of the Linda Mwananchi Party of Kenya and accusing the Registrar of Political Parties of reviewing the matter without his participation.

In a demand letter dated August 5, 2026, Charles Wanyonyi, through Wanzau, Odhiambo & Associates Advocates, claimed he lodged an application to reserve the Linda Mwananchi Party of Kenya name on February 24, 2026.

According to the lawyers, the Registrar rejected the application on March 4, citing similarities between the proposed name and already reserved slogans, including Linda Mkenya and Boresha Kenya, and finding it contrary to the public interest under the Political Parties Act.

The advocates argue that the ongoing review initiated after representations by politicians allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement directly concerns Wanyonyi’s original application and cannot lawfully proceed without his involvement.

They maintain that Wanyonyi was the first applicant and that no political leader or movement has exclusive proprietary rights over the words Linda Mwananchi.

“Our client was the first person to lodge an application seeking reservation of the name ‘Linda Mwananchi Party of Kenya’. Any review of the earlier decision necessarily concerns his application and cannot lawfully proceed in his absence,” the lawyers state.

The advocates further contend that politicians associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement only objected after learning of Wanyonyi’s application through media reports and had not filed any earlier application for the name.

Invoking Article 47 of the Constitution and the Fair Administrative Action Act, the lawyers argue that Wanyonyi is entitled to be notified of the review, supplied with all documents informing the process and given an opportunity to present his case before any decision is made.

They have demanded that the Registrar admit Wanyonyi as a primary participant in the review process, reconsider his original application on its merits and refrain from allocating or registering the Linda Mwananchi name to any other party before determining his claim.

The competing claims now leave the Registrar of Political Parties at the centre of an increasingly complex dispute involving the newly registered Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) Party, Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement and Wanyonyi’s earlier application, setting the stage for a legal and political battle over one of the opposition’s emerging political brands.