Gachagua steps up 2027 campaign with multi-county political tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced a week-long political tour across Kiambu, Kajiado, Narok and Nakuru counties as he steps up grassroots mobilisation under the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The itinerary outlines a series of public engagements that will see the former Deputy President traverse key political battlegrounds in what his allies describe as an effort to strengthen the party’s presence beyond its traditional support bases.

According to the programme, Gachagua will kick off the tour in Kiambu Town on Friday before heading to Matapato Ward in Kajiado County on Saturday.

He will return to Kiambu on Sunday for meetings in Kiambaa Constituency before shifting focus to Narok East Constituency on Monday as he continues his nationwide outreach campaign.

The DCP leader will then head back to Kajiado on Wednesday, where he is expected to engage residents in the Kipeto area of Kajiado West, a county where the party has in recent months intensified its grassroots expansion through the opening of party offices and recruitment drives.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua with newly elected Ol Kalou MP Sammy Kamau during a Thanksgiving rally

Gachagua will conclude the tour with a two-day visit to Nakuru County on August 14 and 15.

His first day in the county will include stops in Naivasha Town, Soko Mjinga in Nakuru Town West and KANU House in Nakuru Town East before wrapping up the day’s engagements with supporters.

On the second day, he is scheduled to tour Njoro, Elburgon, Turi, Molo, Kibunja and Rongai, where he is expected to address residents and local leaders.

The Nakuru tour is seen as significant, with the county regarded as one of the country’s key electoral battlegrounds because of its diverse voting blocs and strategic political influence ahead of the next General Election.

The latest itinerary adds to Gachagua’s growing list of political tours across the country as he seeks to broaden the DCP’s national footprint. In recent months, he has held similar mobilisation campaigns in Western Kenya, Kajiado and Nyandarua while also convening consultations with elected leaders from different regions as part of efforts to build support for the opposition ahead of the 2027 polls.

Gachagua has repeatedly maintained that the DCP is positioning itself as a national political movement, with the ongoing county tours aimed at recruiting members, strengthening party structures and engaging citizens on governance and economic issues ahead of the next election cycle.