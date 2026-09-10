Victoria Mutiso murder: Court grants DCI four more days to complete investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – A Nairobi court has granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) four additional days to detain two suspects as detectives race to complete investigations into the murder of doctor Victoria Mutiso.

The DCI had sought seven more days to hold Daniel Mwangi and Kevin Kinuthia, citing fresh information obtained from the suspects and others in custody, pending forensic and financial reports, and the need to trace and interview additional witnesses.

The court, however, granted investigators four days to complete the outstanding inquiries.

In a supporting affidavit, homicide investigator Corporal Romana Odour said the two suspects were arrested on August 7, 2026, and presented in court on August 10, when detectives obtained an initial 30-day detention order.

Corporal Odour told the court that investigations had not been completed because the suspects had provided new information that required further interrogation and verification.

Detectives are also awaiting cybercrime and forensic reports from the National Forensic Laboratory. The reports are expected to assist investigators in analysing information recovered from mobile phones seized during the arrests and in further questioning the suspects.

The DCI is also waiting for a financial analysis report from the Financial Reporting Centre to help establish the financial aspects of the investigation.

New witnesses identified

The court heard that detectives had identified additional witnesses following the interrogation of suspects. Some of the witnesses are based outside Nairobi and are yet to record their statements.

The investigation has also widened, with the DCI saying some alleged accomplices remain at large while others are already in custody.

Several suspects linked to the case have been placed in separate proceedings.

Elijah Kibelion Kimoi has already been formally charged with murder in Milimani HCCRCE No. 005 of 2026 and is scheduled to take plea on September 23.

DCI cites flight, safety concerns

The investigators opposed the release of the two suspects before completion of the inquiry, arguing that doing so could jeopardise the investigation and create a risk of them absconding.

The DCI also raised concerns about the safety of the suspects, saying the case had attracted significant public attention and outrage.

According to the affidavit, the identities of the two suspects are now known to members of the public and the deceased’s family, raising fears that they could be subjected to retaliation or mob justice if released.

Investigators argued that continued detention was necessary to enable them to pursue other suspects, record statements from newly identified witnesses, analyse forensic and cybercrime reports and follow up on financial and other investigative leads.

The State had asked the court to find that the circumstances amounted to compelling reasons for continued detention under Article 49(1)(f) and (g) of the Constitution and Section 36A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The court’s decision allows detectives four more days to complete the outstanding investigations before the suspects are brought back before the court.