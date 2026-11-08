Nairobi Water announces 24-hour shutdown affecting Westlands, Kilimani, Langata and other areas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8-Residents and businesses across several parts of Nairobi will experience a 24-hour water supply interruption from Monday, November 9, as Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company undertakes planned maintenance works on the Kabete distribution mains.

The shutdown, scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday and end at 8 am on Tuesday, November 10, will affect Westlands, Riverside, Parklands, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Lavington and Upper Hill, among other areas.

Nairobi Water said the interruption was necessary to facilitate the installation of new pipe connections near Kianda School, off Waiyaki Way, as part of efforts to improve water supply reliability.

“Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd (Nairobi Water) wishes to inform its customers and the general public of a planned water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas within Nairobi City,” the company said in a public notice.

Other affected areas include Lower Hill, Madaraka, Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Forces Memorial Hospital, KEMRI flats, Mbagathi Hospital, the Department of Defence (DOD) and Uhuru Park.

The shutdown will also affect Dog Unit, Langata Women’s Prison, Kibera, Jamhuri, Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley and Ngong Road, together with their surrounding areas.

The company advised customers in the affected locations to conserve available water ahead of the shutdown and use it sparingly throughout the interruption.

“Customers in the affected areas are advised to use the available water sparingly during this period,” Nairobi Water said.

The utility apologized for the inconvenience and appealed for public understanding as it undertakes the works, which it said are intended to improve water supply services.